Lantz: The best little moments in sports, Part II

I know now that these fans are not just screaming their favorite number, but are calling for two points after a takedown. The sport makes sense to me now, and the drama it creates often has me on the edge of my seat. My boss would kill me if I ever took to screaming at the referees, but in my head, I am shouting “TWO!” along with you all.

The first timeout: There is a point in some basketball games where a team goes on a big scoring run, which leads the opposing coach to call a timeout to try to get their squad back on track.

When the ref blows the whistle, the other team’s crowd and bench goes nuts for a few seconds, celebrating the fact that they have pushed the opponent to the brink. Even though I am forbidden from ever cheering in front of you, I do enjoy that moment very much. Despite my face, I am oftentimes having a tremendous amount of fun when I am doing my job.

The catcher point: In baseball, there is a wonderful little flash of friendship that brings me great joy. When a pitcher throws an especially good pitch, at exactly the right spot, the catcher will sometimes recognize the pitcher’s efforts by pointing right back at him with his glove. It’s so full of camaraderie and bonding. I love it.