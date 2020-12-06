Lantz: Let's hear it for the girls

The event grew so much that it was expanded from a one day event to two days, and will be held this year in Coralville at the currently under-construction Xtream Arena, which seats 5,100 people.

If we take a step back and look at the history of girls’ sports, Iowa has been something of a trailblazer. According to the IGHSAU website, girls basketball was the very first sport in Iowa to be sanctioned in the 1920s, and it happened at a time when people believed that girls shouldn't even play sports.

Have you ever wondered why there are separate governing bodies for Iowa boys and girls high school sports? It’s because in 1925, at the Iowa State Teachers’ convention, Iowa’s teachers and superintendents decreed that only boys should compete in competitive sports in front of crowds, and that girls might be harmed by engaging in strenuous activities. Therefore, girls basketball would no longer be sponsored.

Ridiculous? Of course. But out of that meeting, a group of 25 administrators decided to form their own organization to sanction girls athletics. That is how the IGHSAU came to be.