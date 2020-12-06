Lantz: Let's hear it for the girls

It’s time for Iowa to take a big step forward.
Far past time, actually.
Somehow, in 2020, in the wrestling-crazy state of Iowa, girls wrestling is still not officially sanctioned. That needs to change.
Before COVID hit this past spring, it looked like girls wrestling was well on its way to becoming a sponsored sport by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Anybody who attended the second annual IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament last year at Waverly-Shell Rock High School could tell you that the passion for the sport exists.
In my two years in North Iowa, I have been to a lot of postseason sporting events, and the girls state championships were the most packed and overwhelming event I have attended, by far. That event was the sensory equivalent of being stuffed into a tin can and thrown down a flight of stairs. There were people everywhere – wrestlers, officials, fans, and reporters – all clamoring to watch the action and talk to the athletes.
That crowded and slightly chaotic event, which grew from 87 wrestlers the first year, to 350 in year two, should convince anyone that the sport needs to be sanctioned soon.
The event grew so much that it was expanded from a one day event to two days, and will be held this year in Coralville at the currently under-construction Xtream Arena, which seats 5,100 people.
If we take a step back and look at the history of girls’ sports, Iowa has been something of a trailblazer. According to the IGHSAU website, girls basketball was the very first sport in Iowa to be sanctioned in the 1920s, and it happened at a time when people believed that girls shouldn't even play sports.
Have you ever wondered why there are separate governing bodies for Iowa boys and girls high school sports? It’s because in 1925, at the Iowa State Teachers’ convention, Iowa’s teachers and superintendents decreed that only boys should compete in competitive sports in front of crowds, and that girls might be harmed by engaging in strenuous activities. Therefore, girls basketball would no longer be sponsored.
Support Local Journalism
Ridiculous? Of course. But out of that meeting, a group of 25 administrators decided to form their own organization to sanction girls athletics. That is how the IGHSAU came to be.
Since that time, girls sports have obviously grown by a lot. The girls state volleyball and basketball tournaments are played in front of huge crowds in none-pandemic times, and according to the IGHSAU, Iowa currently ranks in the top half of participation in girls sports in the country, despite ranking 30th in U.S. population.
With its wrestling history, Iowa should’ve been among the first states to offer girls wrestling. Instead, it is one of 22 states that does not sponsor the sport, after Montana made the step earlier this year.
It’s way past time to make girls wrestling into the big state event it deserves to be.
In an article by Jim Nelson for Wrestling Insider Magazine, it sounds like IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger is in favor of sanctioning the sport, but says that it probably will not happen for several years. Fifteen percent of IGHSAU member schools, which is around 50, must give letters of commitment to host girls wrestling programs, and as of September, Berger said she had received 17 commitment letters, and 15 verbal ones.
What should you do? Pressure your local school into committing to girls wrestling. If you feel so inclined, get involved in your school’s program, and encourage more girls to go out for wrestling.
What it will take is numbers. The more girls who get involved in wrestling, the more likely it is to become a full-fledged high school sport. There are currently 568 girls registered to wrestle in Iowa, and that number needs to go up to be considered for sponsorship.
Girls like Emma Grimm and Jalynn Goodale of Osage, along with Kiki Connell and Lilly Luft from Charles City, are trailblazers for Iowa’s girls wrestling scene, as my coworker Gunnar Davis wrote about earlier this week. Although they know that they won’t still be around for the change, they are hopeful that the next generation will see the fruit of their efforts.
“I know a few younger girls, and I cannot wait to come back and watch them grow,” Grimm said earlier this week. “As much as I want that experience for myself, I am happy that they will at least get that in the future. It makes me proud to say that I helped start that.”
In a year that has been so challenging and horrible on many levels, we have also seen some real moments of progress and joy in the world of sports.
Last week, Sarah Fuller became the first woman to ever play college football for a Power 5 team. Last month, the Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng, the first woman to ever be an MLB general manager. In politics, America also just elected its first female Vice President in Kamala Harris.
With all of those huge and overdue milestones, it's time to take the obvious step. Iowa is one of the country's best wrestling states. It’s time to commit to girls’ wrestling, so the next generation of wrestlers can get the support that they need.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!