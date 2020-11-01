Lantz: Let it out! Crying in sports is good

I’ve seen teams come within one run or one touchdown of a championship only to have it snatched away at the last minute, like this past August, when Newman Catholic lost in the baseball state title game, or last year, when St. Ansgar wound up two points short of a trip to the state football finals. Naturally, tears came after both of those games for the players involved.

I’ve even seen people that triumphed in their games break down in tears afterward for one reason or another. Those moments are some of the most powerful I've encountered in my job.

They should all be proud.

Don’t let anybody ever tell you that crying and caring about something like sports is bad. It’s a good thing.

The tears I saw after those games weren't silly. They were admirable. It’s how I know that what I do is important.

Truly investing and caring about something takes courage, and we seem to forget that. Crying and showing emotion is discouraged in the real world, but the most emotional people you will ever see are the big, macho football players after they have lost a close and important game.