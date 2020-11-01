Lantz: Let it out! Crying in sports is good

A wise man once said “There’s no crying in baseball!”
I am here to disagree with Tom Hanks. A dangerous road upon which to trod, I know.
There is crying in baseball. All sports, for that matter.
And that is a good thing.
Four times a year, I reach a point in my job where the season comes to an end for many area teams. Only two teams I have covered, 2019 Newman Catholic baseball and 2019 West Hancock football, have ended their season with state championships.
That means that every other team I have covered has ultimately ended the season short of their ultimate goal. When that final game comes, and the clock runs out or the final out is made, the tears usually come for the players and parents. It can be a challenge to interview athletes who have just had their hearts shattered into a million pieces, especially when that athlete is a graduating senior.
What I find though, is that those are some of the best moments in sports. Don’t feel ashamed of your tears. Whether you are an athlete on the field or someone like me that watches from the stands, feel free to release those tears.
They’re a good sign. It means you have a soul.
I have definitely cried because of sports in the past, no surprise for those of you who know of my history as a Seattle sports fan. Just think about Russell Wilson’s pick at the goal line in Super Bowl 49. The end of any Mariners season in the past 20 years. The Supersonics leaving for Oklahoma City.
Tears, all of them. Emotion to the point of going into the backyard and screaming into the void, causing the neighborhood dogs to howl back in a mournful call and response.
But there have been a few other moments, like Felix Hernandez’s farewell late last season in his final Mariners game, or Wilson’s touchdown pass to win the 2015 NFC Championship game over the Packers, that brought emotions for a much different reason. It wasn’t necessarily sadness.
It was investment.
Truly, deeply caring about something as trivial as a sports team is, on the surface, absurd. But it often brings a Niagra Falls-level waterfalls of emotion. I’ve seen tattooed, Harley-Davidson riding men brought to tears because of the failure of a football team that they pay gobs of money to stand in a stadium and scream at every week. I watched my coworker cry with joy last year when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.
I’ve seen teams come within one run or one touchdown of a championship only to have it snatched away at the last minute, like this past August, when Newman Catholic lost in the baseball state title game, or last year, when St. Ansgar wound up two points short of a trip to the state football finals. Naturally, tears came after both of those games for the players involved.
I’ve even seen people that triumphed in their games break down in tears afterward for one reason or another. Those moments are some of the most powerful I've encountered in my job.
They should all be proud.
Don’t let anybody ever tell you that crying and caring about something like sports is bad. It’s a good thing.
The tears I saw after those games weren't silly. They were admirable. It’s how I know that what I do is important.
Truly investing and caring about something takes courage, and we seem to forget that. Crying and showing emotion is discouraged in the real world, but the most emotional people you will ever see are the big, macho football players after they have lost a close and important game.
They have invested so much into their team and care so deeply about the outcome, that when it is over, the only logical response is to cry.
We need more of that, especially now.
I’m exhausted from the tears of 2020, and the arguments, the frustrations, and the loneliness that have marked this year. I miss the days of crying about things that aren’t important on the surface, but underneath, mean everything.
In fact, I sometimes get jealous. As a sportswriter, my ability to cry and get emotionally attached to a sports team has slowly withered away. I don’t cry over the Seahawks anymore, but sometimes I wish I did.
Right now, in the midst of a pandemic, we need more trivial stuff to lose ourselves in. There are too many important, life and death things happening right now. We don’t need things like sports right now, but on another level, they’re more vital than ever, especially in the small North Iowa towns that I cover every day.
In the light of death, destruction, and the state of the world in this year from hell, our diversions like sports are the macaroni and cheese at the Thanksgiving table. We don’t need them to survive, but they sure make living a heck of a lot better.
So go. Lose yourself in something trivial. It doesn’t have to be sports. Just care deeply about something, and don’t let this terrible year wash away your passion.
Watch the movie “Up” and let the water flow forth from your eyes. Listen to an Adele album. Get invested and cry about something that seems silly.
Ignore what Tom Hanks’ character says in A League of Their Own.
There is crying in baseball. In fact, it’s what makes it important.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
