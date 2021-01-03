Lantz: Five ways to make 2021 the best sports year ever

1. IGHSAU sanctions girls wrestling

I talked about this in last month’s column, but I’ll mention it again, girls wrestling needs to be sanctioned by the IGHSAU. As I wrote in December, it seems like we might still be a few years away, but if the participation numbers continue to grow, maybe that timeline can be shortened. Either way, do your part to support the sport and let's see where we are by the end of this year.

2. Masks stay on faces at games

For the love of all that is holy, please stop pulling your mask down to yell at the referees. It defeats the entire purpose. Just wear the darn thing and accept that no one needs to hear your opinion right now. Or ever, quite honestly. Let’s just stop yelling at referees. This is high school, not the NBA.

3. A full spring sports season in Iowa

This past spring was a hard one for everybody. With COVID spreading quickly across the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds canceled in-person school, and spring sports season got the axe. I know from the tearful interviews I did with coaches and players that the news was an absolute heartbreaker.