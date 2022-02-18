Landowners impacted by private pipelines ask to meet with Gov. Reynolds

Iowa landowners impacted by the Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator carbon sequestration pipelines have formally requested a meeting with Governor Reynolds after the Senate Commerce Committee took no action on the eminent domain bill.

Senate File 2160 passed out of subcommittee on Feb. 16 and a Senate Commerce Committee hearing was scheduled. Shortly after the meeting started, Senator Jason Schultz announced that the bill was being pulled from the agenda with no explanation as to why. The Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline is proposed to cut across Hancock County and some neighboring counties.

Landowners and other opposition groups say this isn’t over yet and the bill can still move forward if there is political will, according to an Iowa Sierra Club news release. They say Governor Reynolds has the power to make sure the bill advances and she has the power to stop the pipelines.

“The big question is whether Governor Reynolds will protect landowners or will she protect the private pipeline companies," said Cerro Gordo County landowner Craig Woodward "That’s why we want to meet with her. She hasn’t sought out our opinion at all throughout this process.” .

Earlier this year, Governor Reynolds created the carbon sequestration task force, with pipeline insiders from Summit, Navigator, Valero, ADM, Iowa Utilities Board Chair Geri Huser and others. The Iowa Sierra Club says this sends a strong signal to Iowa landowners that she cares more about the pipeline companies and big donors than everyday Iowan.

Landowners hope to meet with Governor Reynolds before planting season, before farmers are busy out in the fields.

The bill to ban eminent domain for private pipeline projects in Iowa was introduced by Senator Jeff Taylor. It would have removed an exemption that allows eminent domain on agricultural land for projects approved by the IUB, and added a definition of public convenience and necessity.

