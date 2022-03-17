Landowners impacted by carbon pipelines not meeting with Gov. Reynolds

Landowners impacted by multiple proposed carbon pipelines in Iowa have learned during the second full week in March that there will be no meeting to discuss their concerns with Gov. Kim Reynolds .

In February, landowners lobbied for a bill to ban eminent domain for private projects like the Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator, and ADM carbon pipelines. After passing the subcommittee unanimously, the bill was pulled from the agenda ahead of the vote in the Senate Commerce Committee.

The Summit pipeline is proposed to cut across Hancock County.

Landowners and the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter responded by formally requesting a meeting with Gov. Reynolds. Despite the request not having a specific date, time or location, Gov. Reynolds’ staff said they could not fit the meeting into her schedule, according to an Iowa Sierra Club news release. The Iowa Sierra Club responded that it is hard to believe that the governor cannot find time in her schedule to meet with landowners, who are being threatened with eminent domain.

"Governor Reynolds' refusal to meet with landowners demonstrates her turning her back on her own who have by their labor delivered the prosperity we enjoy," Plymouth County Eileen Kenyon said. "Now is the time for the governor to acknowledge landowners' request to be heard.”

Impacted landowners, Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, and other members of the Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition continue to request that Gov. Reynolds meet with the landowners.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0