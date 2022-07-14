Landowners, activists protest to IUB on eminent domain for carbon pipelines

On July 12, more than 50 impacted landowners and activists from the Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition attended the Iowa Utilities Board monthly meeting in Des Moines to voice their concerns about three proposed carbon pipelines in Iowa.

The coalition members included Food and Water Watch, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, and the Science, Environment and Health Network

Protesters demanded an end to the threat of eminent domain for carbon pipeline proposals before the Board, and requested a meeting with Gov. Kim Reynolds to further discuss the projects. According to a Food and Water Watch news release, protestors also caravanned to the Governor’s Mansion at Terrace Hill to amplify the demand to put the interests of Iowans before the profits of pipeline companies.

Summit Carbon Solutions’ 2,000 mile hazardous pipeline is currently before the Iowa Utilities Board. According to Food and Water Watch, it has opposition surpassing that of the Dakota Access Pipeline with 76% of Iowa counties impacted by Summit’s proposed pipeline route having submitted formal objections.

"This process is a sham,” Johnson County Supervisor Jon Green said. “The outcome is preordained. I'm here to ensure the record reflects that these carbon pipelines are a greenwashing scam."

The rally marked more than a year since Summit announced its project. The company continues seeking voluntary easements, but Food and Water Action polling found that 80% of Iowa voters oppose eminent domain for the project.

“A year into this project, it’s clear that no one wants carbon pipelines except for those who stand to benefit,” Sierra Club Iowa Chapter Conservation Program Coordinator Jess Mazour said. “70% of landowners won’t sign easements and 34 county boards of supervisors are saying no. Iowa doesn’t want these pipelines. The IUB needs to say no to carbon pipelines now.”

Some landowners at the protest also voiced their opposition to the carbon pipelines.

“We are a year into the Summit project and it’s clear Iowans do not want CO2 pipelines," said Sherri Webb, a Summit-impacted owner of a Century Farm in Shelby County. Land agents call us 20 times a week. It's worse than telemarketers or a presidential election. We do not want these pipelines destroying our land.”

"Navigator is telling landowners one thing, and the IUB and county supervisors another," said Richard McKean, a Navigator-impacted landowner. “We have no way to know the truth. It’s a living nightmare.”