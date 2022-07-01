Landfill of North Iowa welcomes Hancock County and its rural customers

Beginning on July 1, Hancock County rural residents gained a new location for garbage disposal and recycling. It is the Landfill of North Iowa at 15942 Killdeer Avenue in Clear Lake.

Located between Mason City and Clear Lake on B-35, it is easy to arrive from either direction. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Remember to tarp all loads entering the landfill.

The LNI Board and its staff look forward to working with residents and businesses from rural Hancock County, according to news release. Being a member of LNI, Hancock County will have access to all features of LNI's operations. This includes household hazardous waste drop-off and recycling of appliances, electronics, tires, etc. Also included are solid waste and garbage disposal. For a comprehensive recycling and disposal options list, visit LNI's website, landfillnorthiowa.org. Other services include field trips, tours, and educational programs.

A proactive board consisting of 31 representatives governs LNI. It takes pride in its status as a premier Iowa landfill for over 50 years and acknowledges that its small staff has over 160 years of combined experience. Its motto is "We're more than just a place to take your trash."

You can learn more about the landfill services, programs, or upcoming events by visiting landfillnorthiowa.org and following LNI on Facebook. For questions, call 641-357-5452 or toll-free at 877-LANDFIL.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0