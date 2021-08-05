Land Stewardship Project coming to Saint Ansgar

Nationally known soil health presenter Ray Archuleta will be a featured presenter on Aug. 18 at Red Rooster Ranch near Saint Ansgar.

Besides Archuleta, this Land Stewardship Project (LSP) event will feature soil health presentations and break-out sessions where local farmers will discuss techniques such as roller crimping and cover cropping, according to a news release.

The field day will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the fee is $30, which covers lunch. Red Rooster Ranch is northwest of Saint Ansgar at 1247 430th Street.

For more information and to reserve a spot for this field day, see https://bit.ly/3rY9NJx or contact LSP’s Maura Curry at 651-249-6308 or mcurry@landstewardshipproject.org.

According to the release, Archuleta is a certified professional soil scientist with the Soil Science Society of America and was with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for over three decades. After his retirement from the NRCS, he founded “Understanding Ag” to teach agroecology principles that can improve soil function on a national scale. He is a popular and inspiring soil health presenter.