Lake Mills wrestling fends off Central Springs, wins district title

For the Lake Mills wrestling team, Saturday’s Class 1A District 4 meet at Clarksville was business as usual.

As the tenth-ranked team in Class 1A, the Bulldogs have been dominant against nearly every team they’ve faced this year, including tournaments.

Lake Mills crowned two district champions, qualified five total wrestlers and held off Central Springs to secure the district team championship. The Bulldogs scored 92 points – 12.5 points more than the Panthers.

“It’s still exciting. You work hard all year and you want to do the fun stuff at the end of the year,” Lake Mills head coach Alex Brandenburg said. “I’m proud of our kids and our coaches.”

Sophomore Alex Beaty got things started for the Bulldogs. He scored an 11-5 upset win over Nashua-Plainfield’s 10th-ranked junior McKade Munn. At 145 pounds, Beaty controlled most of the match, then sealed it by securing back points in the third period.

In a battle between ranked opponents, Lake Mills’ second-ranked senior Elijah Wagner came out victorious over Riceville’s fifth-ranked senior Drew Fox. Wagner controlled the match from the start and finished with an 8-0 win at 182 pounds.