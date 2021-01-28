Lake Mills wrestling beats Clear Lake to clinch undefeated regular season

The Lake Mills wrestling team made a bit of history on Thursday night, as the team clinched the program's third-ever undefeated regular season with a 52-16 home win over Clear Lake.
The night started off at 285 pounds, where Lake Mills freshman Brayden Lindeman beat Clear Lake freshman Dylan Evanson by fall at 1:07. After a 10-4 victory from 106 pounder Kinser Hanson, and a pin from 113-pound sophomore Lucas Humphrey, the Bulldogs took a 15-0 lead.
The Lions snagged their first win of the night at 120 pounds, when sophomore Max Currier beat Bulldogs’ freshman Garrett Ham by fall at 4:19. The win improved Currier to 23-2 on the season, and gave him 21 victories by pin. After a forfeit in Lake Mills’ favor, Lions’ senior Sam Nelson beat Jack Ramaker, 10-2, to make the score 21-10.
But after Nelson’s victory, the Bulldogs’ rattled off six consecutive wins to put it at 52-10. The night ended with a pin from 195 pound Clear Lake freshman Mitchil Smith over Charles Jackson of Lake Mills, for the final score of 52-16.
“We’re coming around, and we’re a very young team this year,” Clear Lake head coach Evan Johnson said. “We’ve had a senior who has been out for most of the year, so a lot of young kids have really had to step up. We’ve improved every single time. I know the score isn’t quite the same as the last time we wrestled these guys, but some of the losses we had tonight, they improved upon from last time. I’m very happy with the way we wrestled tonight.”
The Lake Mills victory came on senior night, as the team sent off its nine-member senior class with a bang. Though Lake Mills head coach Alex Brandenburg is thrilled with the year his team has had, there are still a few things he wishes they had gotten to do in this COVID-19 impacted season.
“Finishing with an undefeated regular season is bittersweet," Brandenburg said. "On one hand it is really exciting to not lose, but the negative is we didn't get to wrestle some of the toughest meets, like the Battle of Waterloo."
The Bulldogs will wrestle again on Feb. 6, when they host the Class 1A, Section 7 tournament. Clear Lake will host the Class 2A, Section 7 tournament that same day.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.