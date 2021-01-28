Lake Mills wrestling beats Clear Lake to clinch undefeated regular season

The Lake Mills wrestling team made a bit of history on Thursday night, as the team clinched the program's third-ever undefeated regular season with a 52-16 home win over Clear Lake.

The night started off at 285 pounds, where Lake Mills freshman Brayden Lindeman beat Clear Lake freshman Dylan Evanson by fall at 1:07. After a 10-4 victory from 106 pounder Kinser Hanson, and a pin from 113-pound sophomore Lucas Humphrey, the Bulldogs took a 15-0 lead.

The Lions snagged their first win of the night at 120 pounds, when sophomore Max Currier beat Bulldogs’ freshman Garrett Ham by fall at 4:19. The win improved Currier to 23-2 on the season, and gave him 21 victories by pin. After a forfeit in Lake Mills’ favor, Lions’ senior Sam Nelson beat Jack Ramaker, 10-2, to make the score 21-10.

But after Nelson’s victory, the Bulldogs’ rattled off six consecutive wins to put it at 52-10. The night ended with a pin from 195 pound Clear Lake freshman Mitchil Smith over Charles Jackson of Lake Mills, for the final score of 52-16.