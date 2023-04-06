Thirty-seven Lake Mills eighth grade students spent their spring break in Washington, D.C. where one of their many highlights was meeting with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) at the U.S. Capitol.

While it was not a school-sponsored trip, the students from Lake Mills had an outstanding learning experience there, according to Rachel Rognes, Megan Steele, and Angie Stensrud of the Lake Mills Community School District and parents of the eighth grade students. They provided opportunities that enabled the students to raise all of the money necessary for their trip while having spending money to spare. The students raised the funds by working concession stands for Lake Mills home ballgames and events. The students also participated in several other fundraising events.

Students were accompanied by 33 adult chaperones and two bus drivers, known as “Parents for D.C.” They joined the Class of 2025 eighth grade Washington, D.C. trip held March 18-25.

“This one-week trip was packed with all of the sightseeing possible!” Angie Stensrud said. “It is a very educational and enriching trip.”

Students visited the White House, Gettysburg, National Cathedral, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Smithsonian Institute, Washington Monument, and Fort McHenry that is the home of the Star Spangled Banner. In addition they saw the National Aquarium, a musical at Ford's Theatre and a show at the Kennedy Center, the Mount Vernon Home of George Washington, the Holocaust Museum, and enjoyed a Lincoln assassination tour as well as a Washington Wizards NBA game.

The school chaperones said that four Lake Mills students were able to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the ceremony there. Those students were Kaylie Sylvara, Hadlee Thompson, Calvin Rognes and Caleb Skogen, who volunteered for the special honor.

“These students did a wonderful job and all the students were very moved by the whole ceremony,” Megan Steele said.

The meeting with Sen. Grassley occurred on the morning of March 23 when he began his workday by meeting with eighth-grade students from Lake Mills Middle School. According to statement issued by Sen. Grassley, he answered questions from the students about his annual 99-county meetings, his daily schedule, using the system of representative government to voice the opinions of Iowans, and informed them how Iowans can stay connected with their elected officials.

“Speaking with students is always a motivating and inspiring experience,” Grassley said. “These young Iowans traveled from Winnebago County to gain perspective on the day-to-day workings of our government. I’m eager to start up my 99-county meetings again, where I can continue to hear from Iowans and answer questions.”

The spring trip to Washington, D.C. is an annual event that has benefitted Lake Mills students for well over two decades. However, each year is unique. This year’s spring break event was the 26th annual trip with the itinerary planned by Brad Grotewald.

“The students prepare for the trip by researching and presenting about various monuments and places of interest in Washington, D.C. as part of their communications and civics classes,” Rachel Rognes said. “After the trip, the students compile memorabilia and photos into a scrapbook with essays outlining what they did and saw for each day of the trip.”

Stensrud said that meeting the longest-serving Iowa Senator at the Capitol is something the students will never forget.

“The students had a good visit with Senator Grassley,” Stensrud said. “They asked him questions about his day-to-day work activities and whether he drives himself to work, as well as other questions about the job that he does representing Iowa. The students were impressed to learn Senator Grassley at 89 years of age still runs two miles a day!”