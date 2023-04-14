A rarely seen miniature golf course that is open to the public has Lake Mills on the verge of becoming a summer destination spot for putt-putt family fun.

The new 18-hole, fenced-in mini-golf course is free to use by members of the public, with monetary donations accepted.

Lake Mills Recreation Director Amy Vrieze said city officials started considering the unique recreation offering more than two years ago.

“The city council tasked us with finding something family friendly that would help draw people into Lake Mills,” Vrieze said. “This was something we though would be different and unique for our city. It’s family-friendly and it doesn’t matter how old or young you are. Everyone can play.”

In fact, the course is so inclusive that 10 holes are wheel chair accessible with convenient inlets and outlets. Vrieze said that the engineering specification had sought that nine holes be accessible before the project contractor, Harris Miniature Golf Course Inc., was able to incorporate an extra hole. She said the accessibility was not a large added cost to the project that came in slightly over its initial budget at approximately $350,000. City Clerk Diane Price said inflation is the reason for the project cost increase.

“They really listened to what was important to us, making it unique to our town with one hole shaped like an ‘L’ and another one like an ‘M,’” said Price of the contractor that works almost exclusively on mini-golf courses.

Price and Vrieze also noted a paw print-shaped putting green as well as a concrete log that looks real. A cold opening for the completed course was held last October, just across the parking lot from the Lake Mills Aquatic Center at 700 South Lincoln Street. However, only since an April 6 opening have members of the public had an opportunity to enjoy playing mini-golf in warm weather.

“There were people waiting in line to golf on Easter,” Vrieze said. “There were probably 50 people golfing at one time and others waiting in line. There were people out there all weekend. I received Facebook messages about it from friends in other towns. I know people from Garner, Albert Lea, and Forest City have played. It was probably a pretty diverse group of out-of-towners here over Easter.”

Vrieze said a grand-opening ceremony is planned, but a date is not yet established. There is still an addition of a flag pole to the center of the course to be completed, which will require concrete work. Vrieze said the course will need to close for a day for the work, which will be announced.

“We wanted to get it open, so people could use it for Easter weekend and enjoy it,” Vrieze said. “Everyone knows about it and word is spreading fast. When people come to town, they usually spend money and we really wanted to help give back to our great businesses. They can come here for free and have fun, although we do collect donations, then patronize our businesses uptown.”

Extremely windy weather didn’t keep area youth from playing the course after school on the days that followed the spring holiday. On April 13, Jackson Gilbertson, 8, of Lake Mills was playing the course for the third time since its spring opening. Accompanied by his mother, Stephanie Gilbertson, Jackson declared he would be playing the course “all the time.” He said that the “M” shaped 12th hole is the most difficult for him because of all its turns.

“This is my first time here, but he comes here a lot,” Stephanie said. “It’s a nice little challenge, gives the kids something to do, is free, and is a good family thing.”

A foursome of Enderson sisters from Lake Mills were all playing the new course for the first time. They called the holes creative and challenging.

Vrieze said this summer could indicate how well the course draws people to town. It comes on the heels of Larson Manufacturing closing the doors of its longtime Lake Mills plant last fall, which dealt an economic development blow to the community.

“It’s never good timing when you lose a manufacturer in town, but with what we’re doing here it probably was the right timing,” Vrieze said. “I’m not sure we’ll know the full effects of it, but it makes people happy when they’re golfing.”

Price and Vrieze said the local community has already provided generous financial support to make the course possible through community grants and donations in advance of its completion. They also cited a good level of cash donations received over Easter weekend. Vrieze noted plans being made for posting signs on the fence that recognize a certain level of donations going forward. She said all funds raised will go toward maintenance and needs of the course.

Vrieze also recognized the contributions of the Lake Mills Community School District, including a project by building trades students that will provide a more permanent entryway and storage area. Right now, clubs, balls, and scorecards are housed in a makeshift container. Vrieze also said that Lake Mills volleyball players helped move rocks and that many Lake Mills students have helped the department with the course preparation such as edging and rocks around the holes as well as other needs.

“We had help from the entire community, which builds pride in the project,” Vrieze said. “It was a total community effort. There was a need for something and the community stepped up to make this happen. I’m just honored to be a part of it.”

Many local students are now reaping rewards of their efforts to help get the course ready as Vrieze noted that weekdays following school dismissal are some of the busiest times with many kids quickly becoming regular mini golfers there. She said they love it.

“We’re really blessed to have the course we have here,” Vrieze said. “Everyone fully supports it. It has been a fun project, for sure.”

In fact, the construction started a year earlier than originally expected. Engineering, planning, and surveying services for the project were provided by WHKS & Co. Scranton, Pennsylvania-based Harris Miniature Golf Course Inc. has built more than 800 miniature golf courses in the past 50 years.

“They weren’t supposed to start until this July, but it started earlier than planned in mid-July last year,” Vrieze said. “We had to do a lot prep work before their work. That took a lot of city work to get the site ready, which was a total team effort.”

The advance preparation included removing grassy areas as well as building up areas with dirt, sand, and gravel for necessary specifications. The course elevation peaks near its middle with some flatter holes near the outside edges, but all the holes feature challenging obstacles.

Park hours at the course run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

“We have a really good camera system, so we can watch and see if anyone does any damage,” Vrieze said.

“It has really brought something positive to the community,” Price said.