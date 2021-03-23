Lake Mills native Weiland joins Lichtsinn RV as sales consultant

Jordynn Weiland recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City as an RV sales consultant.

Weiland is a graduate of Lake Mills High School. She graduated with an Associate of Arts Degree from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids where she also played volleyball. Weiland also studied at the University of Northern Iowa College of Business Administration.

Weiland has previously managed fundraising efforts for high school athletics and youth groups. In six years with Adrenaline Fundraising, she raised nearly $3 million for her groups.

“I can’t wait to share the excitement with our guests who are looking to travel and camp by helping them with their RV needs,” said Weiland.

Outside of work, Weiland loves spending time with family, playing and coaching volleyball, and participating in a bowling league. She plans to keep busy fixing an acreage, getting a dog, and enjoying as much time outside as possible.

Lichtsinn RV in Forest City is Iowa's largest RV dealer. In business for over 45 years, Lichtsinn RV is located one mile away from the Winnebago factory and offers factory fresh Winnebago motor homes.

Lichtsinn RV has been named the top Winnebago dealership in North America for the past six years by Winnebago Industries.

