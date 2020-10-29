Lake Mills fans 'loud and proud' in season-ending loss

The atmosphere inside of the gym at Charles City for the Class 2A, Region 5 finals on Wednesday night was electric.

Just like they had all season long, the Lake Mills volleyball team’s fans brought the energy. The student section was rowdy, the fans were loud and the team fed off it in the match against No. 3 Dike-New Hartford.

The Bulldogs knew that beating the Wolverines was going to be a tall task. But during the game, the girls put up one heck of a fight with the community behind them.

“I swear we have the best fans,” senior Kylie Greenfield said. “They always come out loud and proud and they aren’t afraid to travel to watch us play. If we didn’t have our fans, we wouldn’t play the way we do. They definitely set the energy for the night.”

But, after beating No. 15 Aplington-Parkersburg on Monday night and advancing to the regional finals for the first time in three years, the Wolverines were just too strong for the Bulldogs. Dike-New Hartford won in three straight sets to put an end to Lake Mills’ season.

For Greenfield and the rest of the seniors, it was a major goal just to advance past the regional semifinals. When they did it against a ranked opponent on Monday night, to turn around and play an even better team in 48 hours is challenging.