Lake Mills fans 'loud and proud' in season-ending loss

The atmosphere inside of the gym at Charles City for the Class 2A, Region 5 finals on Wednesday night was electric.
Just like they had all season long, the Lake Mills volleyball team’s fans brought the energy. The student section was rowdy, the fans were loud and the team fed off it in the match against No. 3 Dike-New Hartford.
The Bulldogs knew that beating the Wolverines was going to be a tall task. But during the game, the girls put up one heck of a fight with the community behind them.
“I swear we have the best fans,” senior Kylie Greenfield said. “They always come out loud and proud and they aren’t afraid to travel to watch us play. If we didn’t have our fans, we wouldn’t play the way we do. They definitely set the energy for the night.”
But, after beating No. 15 Aplington-Parkersburg on Monday night and advancing to the regional finals for the first time in three years, the Wolverines were just too strong for the Bulldogs. Dike-New Hartford won in three straight sets to put an end to Lake Mills’ season.
For Greenfield and the rest of the seniors, it was a major goal just to advance past the regional semifinals. When they did it against a ranked opponent on Monday night, to turn around and play an even better team in 48 hours is challenging.
“We had to spend a lot on Monday night and it was such a huge focus just to get here,” Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer said. “When they accomplished it, it’s hard to turn around and keep that energy level.”
Despite the loss that ended the Bulldogs’ year, it wouldn’t be right to call the season unsuccessful. Like many teams in the state, Lake Mills was worried over the summer that it wouldn’t even have a season due to COVID-19.
But the state of Iowa came through. Some of the highlights of the year for Lake Mills include finishing second in the Top of Iowa West, Greenfield winning Player of the Year and making it past the regional semifinals.
“Seeing the girls overcome and seeing the girls turn into young ladies – they really did,” Boehmer said. “They matured and they kept focused. We had a couple setbacks this year, but they really just kept battling back.”
Boehmer says the seniors stepped up and led the team when they needed it most this year. According to him, they were vocal and underclassmen really looked up to them.
Greenfield says that’s just what’s expected when you’re a senior.
“When you are part of the program, you never leave,” Greenfield said. “I had past players texting me good luck, just checking up on us. Very dedicated people. I think once you’re part of the Lake Mills Bulldogs family, you’re always a part of it.”
Now that her time is up, Greenfield will probably do the same for when next year’s team is a season older. In fact, Boehmer expects it to be that way.
The Bulldogs had many juniors and sophomores that played in the varsity lineup this year. Overall, Lake Mills will return nine letter winners next year. The future is bright for the program.
“I really think that the younger girls will rise to that and step up to fill the vocal voice,” Boehmer said. “Fulfill that talent level. We’ve got the kids coming back.”
This year’s team finished with a 25-10 record and was one win away from the state tournament. Although they ultimately didn’t reach that goal, the Bulldogs can hang their hat on the effort they gave this season.
“Just knowing that even if we don’t have the outcome that the fans want, they’re always proud of us,” Greenfield said.
