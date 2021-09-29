Lake Mills Care Center to receive Governor's Award for Quality Care

Gov. Kim Reynolds or Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg will present a 2021 Iowa Governor’s Award for Quality Care to Lake Mills Care Center at 11 a.m.

Personnel from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals will also attend the award ceremony at the care center, 406 South 10th Avenue East in Lake Mills. For safety of care center residents and tenants, this event will be held outdoors.

ABCM Corporate heads and owner Richard A. Allbee will also be attending the award ceremony.

Lake Mills Care Center is one of two health care facilities to receive the award this year. Accura HealthCare of Stanton is the other recipient, according to statement provided by Lake Mills Care Center Administrator Krystal Thoe, BSM, LNHA.

