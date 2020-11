Lake Mills' Caleb Bacon named Class A All-State Captain

The Iowa Print Sports Writer's Association named its All-State Football team on Tuesday, and there were many area athletes that were on the list.

Lake Mills senior Caleb Bacon was named the Class A All-State Captain, and Class A Player of the Year after leading both the district and state in defensive stops and solo tackles.

Here are the All-State selections, with area players in bold.

No area players were selected to the Class 3A, or Eight-Player Teams.

Class A

First Team