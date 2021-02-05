Lake Mills boys thump Forest City to stay perfect on season

The Lake Mills boys cannot be stopped.
The No. 2 Bulldogs' basketball team thumped Forest City on Friday night, 73-48, as the Top of Iowa West champions improved to 18-0 on the season.
On Friday, the Bulldogs got off to a hot start, and never looked back. In the first quarter, Lake Mills took a 5-2 lead after just 90 seconds of play, thanks to early baskets from Wyatt Helming and Caleb Bacon.
Forest City pulled within one point after a two-point bucket from junior Andrew Snyder, but that was as close as they would get all night. Lake Mills outscored the Indians, 16-6, for the rest of the frame to take a 21-10 lead.
The Bulldogs put up 16 points in the second quarter, seven of them from senior Dashawn Linnen, for a 37-20 halftime lead.
After two consecutive 3-pointers to start the third, Lake Mills led 43-20. Forest City then managed eight consecutive points to pull within 15, but the Bulldogs answered back with eight straight points of their own, and entered the final quarter leading, 55-34.
In the fourth, Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke pulled his starters with a few minutes remaining, as the team wound down its 25- point victory.
It was the Bulldogs' second win over the Indians this year, after a 71-34 win back on Jan. 8.
Linnen ended the night with a team-high 22 points for Lake Mills.
Senior Noah Miller had 11 points for Forest City, and Snyder had 12.
"Our guys played well," Menke said. "I thought we were, for the most part, really locked into what we needed to do defensively, throughout the game. I thought we got the ball inside very well throughout the entire game, and when Forest City collapsed, we were able to take it down and knock down some big threes."
The Bulldogs finished the night with eight 3-pointers.
Forest City falls to 11-8 on the season, and will host Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday.
Lake Mills will attempt to get to 19-0 on Monday night, when they host North Union.
