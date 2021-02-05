Lake Mills boys thump Forest City to stay perfect on season

The Lake Mills boys cannot be stopped.

The No. 2 Bulldogs' basketball team thumped Forest City on Friday night, 73-48, as the Top of Iowa West champions improved to 18-0 on the season.

On Friday, the Bulldogs got off to a hot start, and never looked back. In the first quarter, Lake Mills took a 5-2 lead after just 90 seconds of play, thanks to early baskets from Wyatt Helming and Caleb Bacon.

Forest City pulled within one point after a two-point bucket from junior Andrew Snyder, but that was as close as they would get all night. Lake Mills outscored the Indians, 16-6, for the rest of the frame to take a 21-10 lead.

The Bulldogs put up 16 points in the second quarter, seven of them from senior Dashawn Linnen, for a 37-20 halftime lead.

After two consecutive 3-pointers to start the third, Lake Mills led 43-20. Forest City then managed eight consecutive points to pull within 15, but the Bulldogs answered back with eight straight points of their own, and entered the final quarter leading, 55-34.

In the fourth, Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke pulled his starters with a few minutes remaining, as the team wound down its 25- point victory.