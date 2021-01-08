Lake Mills boys basketball stays perfect, beats Forest City in rivalry game

Elite scoring and solid defense.
That seems to be the recipe for the Class 1A No. 3 Lake Mills boys basketball team's success this season.
The Bulldogs stuck to what's worked year and beat up on Forest City for much of Friday night to earn a 71-34 Top of Iowa West victory and Winnebago County bragging rights.
Seniors Dashawn Linnen and Caleb Bacon and junior Wyatt Helming all scored in double figures and combined for 47 of the Bulldogs' 71 points. On top of that, Lake Mills held a normally-strong Forest City offense to under 35 points.
"Just a really good defensive effort out of our entire team," Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. "I thought our communication was probably the best its been the entire year. Our guys did a good job of identifying their shooters."
The Bulldogs and Indians traded defensive blows for much of the first quarter, but Lake Mills finally got things going near the end of it. The Bulldogs led, 15-6, after one.
Lake Mills opened up with a 10-2 run to start the second quarter and led, 32-13 at the half.
Forest City switched things up defensively and pressed in the third quarter, making things a little more even for those eight minutes of play. That was the Indians' best quarter of the game, but Lake Mills still led, 44-22 heading into the fourth.
"After the second half I thought we came out and dictated some things a little bit better in the third quarter," Rosacker said. "Unfortunately we took some chances that ended up getting a little out of hand there at the end of the third quarter, start of the fourth."
Lake Mills dropped 27 points in the fourth quarter alone to put away the Indians.
The victory for the Bulldogs marks the 10th of the season and keeps Lake Mills undefeated.
"It was really big. We always have a big rivalry with them," Helming said. "It was huge to come out and play well as a team and get buckets when we needed."
Linnen finished with 18 points, Bacon had 16 and Helming had 13 in the win for the Bulldogs. Junior Andrew Snyder had 14 points for the Indians.
The Bulldogs play at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday at West Hancock, while the Indians play Eagle Grove at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday in Forest City.
