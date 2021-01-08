Lake Mills boys basketball stays perfect, beats Forest City in rivalry game

Elite scoring and solid defense.

That seems to be the recipe for the Class 1A No. 3 Lake Mills boys basketball team's success this season.

The Bulldogs stuck to what's worked year and beat up on Forest City for much of Friday night to earn a 71-34 Top of Iowa West victory and Winnebago County bragging rights.

Seniors Dashawn Linnen and Caleb Bacon and junior Wyatt Helming all scored in double figures and combined for 47 of the Bulldogs' 71 points. On top of that, Lake Mills held a normally-strong Forest City offense to under 35 points.

"Just a really good defensive effort out of our entire team," Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. "I thought our communication was probably the best its been the entire year. Our guys did a good job of identifying their shooters."

The Bulldogs and Indians traded defensive blows for much of the first quarter, but Lake Mills finally got things going near the end of it. The Bulldogs led, 15-6, after one.

Lake Mills opened up with a 10-2 run to start the second quarter and led, 32-13 at the half.