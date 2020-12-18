Lake Mills boys basketball earns hard-fought victory over talented Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Two solid boys basketball teams met on Friday night for a big battle in the Top of Iowa West. Coming into the game, both Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) and Class 1A No. 3 Lake Mills were undefeated and sat at the top of the conference.

Once the game started, the play on the court reflected how good both squads were. But only one could come out with a victory.

After trading blows for the entirety of the game, it was the Bulldogs who came through in the final minutes to earn a 46-42 victory over the Cardinals in Lake Mills.

"Just really proud of our kids for the way they were able to grind it out in the fourth quarter," Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. "Great teams have to be able to win games like that, and I'm just really proud of our guys to be able to do that."

Senior Caleb Bacon came out hot for Lake Mills. He had 8 points and powered the Bulldogs to and 11-7 lead after one quarter of play.

Lake Mills extended its lead, 20-11, midway through the second quarter before GHV head coach Jake Young called a timeout. But the Cardinals fought back and went on a 10-4 run to close out the second quarter and cut the score to 24-21 at halftime.