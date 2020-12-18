Lake Mills boys basketball earns hard-fought victory over talented Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Two solid boys basketball teams met on Friday night for a big battle in the Top of Iowa West. Coming into the game, both Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) and Class 1A No. 3 Lake Mills were undefeated and sat at the top of the conference.
Once the game started, the play on the court reflected how good both squads were. But only one could come out with a victory.
After trading blows for the entirety of the game, it was the Bulldogs who came through in the final minutes to earn a 46-42 victory over the Cardinals in Lake Mills.
"Just really proud of our kids for the way they were able to grind it out in the fourth quarter," Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. "Great teams have to be able to win games like that, and I'm just really proud of our guys to be able to do that."
Senior Caleb Bacon came out hot for Lake Mills. He had 8 points and powered the Bulldogs to and 11-7 lead after one quarter of play.
Lake Mills extended its lead, 20-11, midway through the second quarter before GHV head coach Jake Young called a timeout. But the Cardinals fought back and went on a 10-4 run to close out the second quarter and cut the score to 24-21 at halftime.
GHV took its first lead of the game early in the third quarter and the two teams traded blows before sophomore Drew Britson hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put the Cardinals ahead, 35-34, heading into the fourth quarter.
With around a minute left to play, the Bulldogs led, 41-40. That's when senior Dashawn Linnen stepped up in the clutch and drew a foul while making a layup for a 3-point play opportunity. He made the free throw to put his team up by 4 points. The Bulldogs were able to play good defense and finish off the Cardinals to earn a conference victory.
"It comes down to one possession here or there that doesn't go our way, and that was the deciding factor of the game," Young said.
Bacon finished with 17 points and Linnen had 12 points for the Bulldogs. Senior Kevin Meyers led the Cardinals with 12 points.
With the win, Lake Mills improves to 7-0 on the season, while the loss drops GHV to 5-1.
GHV plays Eagle Grove at 7:30 on Tuesday at home. Lake Mills plays at 7:30 on Monday at North Union.
