Lake Mills baseball beats Forest City for conference title

Moore, one of the best batters in the state, also showed how tough he was on the mound for the first two innings. But the Bulldogs were able get after him in the third inning, scoring four runs and taking the lead.

"I don't think we were nervous, I just think our adrenaline was high," Throne said. "The pitcher was throwing a little high and we weren't making all the plays. After that we settled down. I got into them a little bit after the top of the first, because I know that's how they respond well to me."

After the first inning, Hanson settled down on the mound. He found a groove and didn't allow a run the rest of the way. He went the distance and finished with eight strikeouts and a win.

"After the first inning, coach kind of got us together and got us all riled up and told us we could finish it out," Hanson said. "If we played good, we knew we could score some runs, get some hits and finish out the rest of the game."

In the four-run third inning, the Indians gave away some freebies, walking a couple batters and making errors on hard hit balls.