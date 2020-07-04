Lake Mills baseball beats Forest City for conference title

There was a lot on the line at Friday night's baseball game in Forest City. A rivalry, bragging rights and the Top of Iowa West Conference title, to be exact.
With a win, the Lake Mills baseball team would be crowned champions outright. In the other dugout, if Forest City won, the Indians would share the title with their opponents. It meant something to both teams.
"I've pitched here three times in a row, the last three years and I think every time was the conference title. We lost every time," Bulldog junior starting pitcher Casey Hanson said.
This year was different, as Lake Mills defeated Forest City, 6-3, earning the Bulldogs the top spot as Top of Iowa West Conference champions.
After earning at least a share of the title in Wednesday's win against North Iowa, head coach Chris Throne knew how important earning the outright championship was for him and his guys, especially against a good Forest City team.
"We haven't won in the last six times against them and it's been very good games. It almost would've taken a little bit away, just because we tied it for sure on Wednesday and didn't complete it today," Throne said.
The Indians had the Bulldogs sweating early, scoring three runs in the first inning. Sophomore Reese Moore hit a two-RBI double and crossed the plate himself to put Lake Mills into a hole.
Moore, one of the best batters in the state, also showed how tough he was on the mound for the first two innings. But the Bulldogs were able get after him in the third inning, scoring four runs and taking the lead.
"I don't think we were nervous, I just think our adrenaline was high," Throne said. "The pitcher was throwing a little high and we weren't making all the plays. After that we settled down. I got into them a little bit after the top of the first, because I know that's how they respond well to me."
After the first inning, Hanson settled down on the mound. He found a groove and didn't allow a run the rest of the way. He went the distance and finished with eight strikeouts and a win.
"After the first inning, coach kind of got us together and got us all riled up and told us we could finish it out," Hanson said. "If we played good, we knew we could score some runs, get some hits and finish out the rest of the game."
In the four-run third inning, the Indians gave away some freebies, walking a couple batters and making errors on hard hit balls.
"We made three or four errors and that's going to be pretty tough to recover from against a pitcher like they have," Forest City head coach Jeff Jerome said. "I'd like to say it looks a lot different if we make a couple plays in that inning, which are routine plays, but it is what it is."
Forest City wasn't able to score any more runs the rest of the game. Lake Mills scored one run in the fourth frame and another in the sixth before the game came to a close.
After how hectic the spring was, and how short this summer season has been, Throne says he's proud of his guys for many reasons.
"They've been awesome, but I didn't expect anything different from those guys," Throne said. "We're a very veteran led group, we had a lot of guys coming back. They've done great."
For Jerome and the Indians, although they didn't get the victory, they squad still played in a big game and got critical and valuable experience before the postseason.
"Any time you can get kids experience in a big game is important," Jerome said. "Every call is a big call, every pitch, every strike, every hit, every walk. Any time you can get that experience and emotions are high, that's going to be a big deal for high school kids."
Although the games can get intense in the rivalry, the two programs have mutual respect for each other and acknowledged that post-game.
"I have a ton of respect for those guys over there, the players and the coaching staff," Throne said. "I hope we get to enjoy it and then come right back to it and hopefully continue that momentum we have."
The win makes the Bulldogs' record 10-2. The Indians drop to 5-7.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!