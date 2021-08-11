LaCoste receives Governor's Volunteer Award

Volunteers of North Central Iowa’s RSVP program were honored with a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony held virtually on July 14.

Velda LaCoste of Osage was one of those receiving the prestigious award.

LaCoste was among the group of RSVP of North Central Iowa volunteers nominated due to their commitment to service and community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals answered phones at the COVID call center, assisted with contract tracing and served at vaccine clinics. Their dedication to public service during a time of inherent risk was truly inspiring, the press release said.

During the presentation, Reynolds said, “Reaching out and lending a helping hand is at the core of who we are as Iowans. For 37 years, the Governor's Volunteer Award program has recognized those with a deep commitment to serving their communities in unique and meaningful ways. It’s truly an honor to recognize their work and convey the gratitude of our state.”

"The Governor's Volunteer Award recipients demonstrate a unique commitment to service for others," said Lt. Governor Adam Gregg. "I hope their commitment inspires even more Iowans to engage in the gift of volunteering."

Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor's Volunteer Award program provides an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award. More information is available at volunteeriowa.org.

