Lacking manpower, local and county police fighting a drug war

"I’ve got staff who aren’t doctors, who aren’t psychiatrists – and so, we keep them alive, keep them safe. We don’t want them to leave here worse than they came in.”

Waiting game

For Beaver, it seems like those in authority do not believe the psychologically ill exist.

“When you read about deaths in county jails across the state of Iowa,” he said, “it’s because of mental health. We’re essentially a dumping ground.

“You’re certainly aren’t going to call a fireman to deal with someone having an episode on a street corner.”

Emergency mental health care teams available in more populated areas are not accessible to small town Iowa.

“So it’s law enforcement that goes, even though it’s not a law enforcement issue,” Beaver said. “I can’t just put them in jail. They deserve better than that.

“Somebody having a heart attack is never turned away from our ER when you take them by ambulance. They’re treated immediately because it’s an emergency. We should be able to take them to an ER and tell them to help these folks, and they get them to the appropriate physician.”