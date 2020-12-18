Lacking manpower, local and county police fighting a drug war

In the Christmas classic "It’s a Wonderful Life," the main character played by Jimmy Stewart contemplates suicide.
A few years ago in Iowa, many believe the state of Iowa betrayed people like George Bailey – 2020 is the fifth anniversary of the closure of two of Iowa’s four mental health facilities. According to Mitchell County law enforcement, the result was a decrease in mental health treatment and an increase in drug abuse.
While the belief that suicides spike during the holidays is a myth, mental illness is ever-present.
For a shilling
A tommy gun (Thompson submachine gun) sits behind glass at the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. The weapon is a wood and metal relic of Prohibition gang warfare. After the government outlawed liquor, crooks gunned down cops attempting to shut down the trade.
This image of violence is sometimes used to advocate for the decriminalization of drugs. According to this philosophy, if there are no laws, there are no outlaws.
A lack of mental health care makes the prospect of legalization less viable.
The answer becomes more difficult when addictive behavior and physiological makeup differs from person to person. As well, environment – whether there is appropriate health care – changes the outcome.
“Our mental health care system doesn’t work very well,” Osage Police Chief Brian Wright said of this problem strongly linked to addiction. “We’re always dealing with someone with psychiatric issues.”
The biggest difficulty is finding help.
“How many hours have we spent in the ER standing by someone waiting for a court order to get them help?” Wright asked Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver. “And then you guys might go halfway across the countryside to take them someplace."
“Before he left office, Governor Branstad said to treat patients locally, how that would be best for these folks,” Beaver said. “That’s fine, but we don’t have the resources to do it. That was just a political statement, I think, so he wouldn’t have to deal with it.”
Branstad stated he wanted to modernize the system and shut down what once were called mad houses. And indeed, centuries before, within the walls of such places were chronically inhumane conditions – where the sane for their amusement paid a shilling to view the insane.
In the 21st century, when Iowa closed two of its four mental health facilities, Beaver saw an immediate difference.
“They take those folks who are mentally ill and turn them into criminals, and I’m supposed to hold them in my jail,” he said. “They don’t belong there. I’ve got people here today who probably should be in a hospital.
"I’ve got staff who aren’t doctors, who aren’t psychiatrists – and so, we keep them alive, keep them safe. We don’t want them to leave here worse than they came in.”
Waiting game
For Beaver, it seems like those in authority do not believe the psychologically ill exist.
“When you read about deaths in county jails across the state of Iowa,” he said, “it’s because of mental health. We’re essentially a dumping ground.
“You’re certainly aren’t going to call a fireman to deal with someone having an episode on a street corner.”
Emergency mental health care teams available in more populated areas are not accessible to small town Iowa.
“So it’s law enforcement that goes, even though it’s not a law enforcement issue,” Beaver said. “I can’t just put them in jail. They deserve better than that.
“Somebody having a heart attack is never turned away from our ER when you take them by ambulance. They’re treated immediately because it’s an emergency. We should be able to take them to an ER and tell them to help these folks, and they get them to the appropriate physician.”
Court orders state that experiencing a mental health crisis is an emergency. Yet those afflicted are forced to wait, and wait, if they receive help at all.
During that time, officers or deputies must supervise the patients in jail.
“They say, ‘They’re out of control. Can you throw them in jail?’" Wright said. "Well, they haven’t done anything.
“Our hospital does a good job with what they can do. They’ll tell you they don’t have a mental health wing. We have to sit there and try to keep these people calmed down until we get a bed someplace."
In one cell, there is a monitored restraint chair to keep prisoners who want to hurt themselves safe. It can be a four-deputy operation.
“It’s not easy at night when you have two or three officers out,” Wright said. “We just don’t have the resources.”
Beaver’s ideal solution is for Iowa to reopen the facilities it closed a few years ago. As well, he would extend month-long care to long term. A lifetime of drug abuse cannot be cured in 30 days.
“We talk them down,” Wright said. “We call a judge to get a committal order. Then we come to a bottleneck. We’ve got 33 places to call until they find a bed – if they can find a bed.
“If we have someone we’ve been sitting with for 18 hours, they’ll say, ‘Here, sign this paper that you won’t hurt yourself’ and send them out the door.”
The source
“That nails it,” Wright said. “We have a horrible mental health system.”
It is not just law enforcement that recognizes the problem.
“We have a lot of dysfunction from mental illness,” said Osage business owner Ken Emerson. “They just can’t get any help because Iowa is not good at it.
“Seriously, this is ridiculous. I had a lady threaten to kill me. I had to call the Sheriff’s Department, and Greg Beaver came out. It all went downhill from there. She threatened him and then took off running.”
The woman was older and possibly afflicted with schizophrenia.
While he believes Iowa is not carrying the torch, Emerson has helped those with mental illness get help. It is the right thing to do.
“It’s crazy what’s going on,” he said.
In turn, mental health problems and drug abuse exhaust law enforcement of resources. Dealing with these issues eats up whatever funding counties do receive.
Beaver estimates that if drug offenses were eliminated, violent crimes would decrease by 75 percent. In the line of duty, he has fired his weapon, something many officers go a career without finding necessary.
“It’s more common than it was 20 or 30 years ago when I first got into this business,” Beaver said of violence, before bluntly stating what he believes is the cause. “Mental health and drug abuse.”
The lack of tools also hampers drug investigations.
“Three guys are supposed to work on this drug house and get it done,” Wright said. “You’ve got a lot of people working each case, but we don’t have the manpower.”
The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force often assists Mitchell County, but they are busy with their own cases in Mason City. While help comes from the neighboring Cerro Gordo town, it also sources Osage with drugs.
Yet, in the end, it is the inability to treat mental illness that feeds the problem most.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
