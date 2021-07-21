L.R. Builders to redevelop lots on Main Street

Fiscus said the MCEDC’s recommendation was to accept L.R. Builders’ proposal, in part because they would be constructing affordable housing.

“Overall, the number of homes that would be created by the L.R. Builders’ proposal, in satisfaction of that need for housing, would be met better,” Fiscus said.

In a letter to the Osage City Council, Lynn Hemann, president of L.R. Builders, said that his plan included more than just the two lots on Main Street, with the goal of building 10 to 12 single-family homes.

“The need for these has been demonstrated by our most recent housing study, but even more vividly by the market conditions of the last two years," Hemann said.

Hemann added that he attempts to purchase locally and use as many local contractors as possible, and that these projects would bring new families into the community and put new students in local schools.

L.R. Builders received letters of support from Osage Development Corporation, Kolbet Realtors and CUSB Bank.