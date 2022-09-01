Korth Nature Trail ribbon-cutting ceremony is Sept. 9 in Forest City

The Forest City Enhancement Committee has announced that the public is invited to attend a 4 p.m. Sept. 9 grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Korth Nature Trail.

The Korth Nature Trail is located on the North side of J Street in Forest City and follows along Winnebago River, ending at Hy-Vee. The ribbon cutting will take place on the Korth Trail, just off J Street (next to Atletico).

Forest City Enhancement Committee is a non profit organization in Forest City that encourages community members to assist with local projects that enhance the community. The committee began in 2020 with seven local volunteers serving as board members. Its first project was the development of the Korth Nature Trail.

“We are happy to have completed this Korth Nature Trail, which is a natural extension of the Hynes Spur Trail,” said Norma Hertzer.

The Korth Nature Trail is one-half mile long and highlights the natural beauty of the riverside. This $244,000 trail project offers a picnic area and several benches along the trail.

Significant donations for this project were received from Hanson Family Foundation, The Korth Family, Winnebago Industries Foundation, many local businesses, and local resident contributions.