Korth Nature Trail gives outdoor enthusiasts scenic Winnebago River view

The newest trail also connects to the first phase of Forest City’s J Street Trail project that links Pammel Park visitors to sidewalks going west along J Street. That trail goes as far west as the railroad tracks near Farmers Coop Association Grain Elevator. It represents the start of the J Street “Cultural Arts Corridor” vision. When completed it will run from the Pammel Park and North/East Woods area where there is camping, many recreation activities, and the swinging bridge all the way west to the Boman Fine Arts Center.

That first phase of the J Street Trail project was combined with two other improvement projects, paving the Forest City Fire Hall’s parking lot and relocating/upgrading/elevating the recreational vehicle dumping station in Pammel Park.

“That will turn into a large city project,” Hertzer said. “The community is behind that as well. It will go right to Clark Street and all the businesses and services there. For pedestrians and bikers, it will be a good time to be in a community like this.”

Hertzer said there is a hope that conceptual, development and additional fundraising stages for continuation of the larger J Street Trail project can be realized within 3-4 years. City officials have said previously that this large undertaking will likely need to proceed in phases over at least several years.

In the long-term, the city hopes to completely redo J Street through town as part of this overall project with new paving, curbs and gutters, lighting and all necessary utility infrastructure, including the addition of underground electric.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

