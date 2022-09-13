Korth family contributions recognized at new recreation trail grand opening

The Sept. 9 grand opening ceremony for the Korth Nature Trail in Forest City resembled a Korth family reunion just north of J Street near its connections to the Hynes Spur and J Street Trails.

The Korth family contingent was clad in matching Bill’s Family Foods T-shirts, including the children and grandchildren. The red T-shirts read “Our Family Serving Yours Since 1965.” Significant donations to make the project a reality came from the Korth Family, Hanson Family Foundation, Winnebago Industries Foundation, and local donors. The Korth family also donated land on which the half-mile, city-maintained trail runs along the Winnebago River.

After looping around to the north, the new trail links to Hy-Vee, which was formerly Bill’s Family Foods. The Korth family retains ownership of the Hy-Vee building and former Bomgaars building, which previously housed Bill’s Red Owl.

“We could not have done this without the Korth family,” Forest City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Norma Hertzer said. “This is Korth land. They donated the majority of the land and made a huge financial donation as well.”

The trail’s development was the first project of the Forest City Enhancement Committee that was formed in 2020. Committee member and Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders talked about the cooperative community effort behind this new recreation trail for area outdoor enthusiasts. He said that, years ago, the Forest City Beautification Task force, including Richard Hynes, envisioned it as part of a larger trail system.

“This is really something standing on the new Korth Nature Trail,” Meinders said. “It used to be just grass and pretty rough in spots.”

Meinders said he was honored and knew he was part of local history by being a part of the project. He said the large Korth family donation in fall 2020 was the first big step, followed by the Hanson Family and Winnebago Industries donations. With financial feasibility within reach, a "$30,000 in 30 days" fundraising campaign was launched, which netted about $28,000 within 30 days. Then, Heartland Asphalt of Mason City was contracted for project paving and began working on it within a month.

Meinders said most of a $242,000 project budget was for paving as well as a solid 12-inch rock base underneath the trail. Although the trail is not meant for vehicles, he noted they can be safely driven on it for necessary repairs and maintenance.

“This is a big occasion here,” said Hertzer before gathering everyone for ribbon-cutting photos on the trail. “I’m so proud to be a small part of this project.”

Yet another Korth grandchild arrived just as the ribbon-cutting was about to start.

“This is the granddaughter,” said Ken Korth after greeting her. “That takes priority.”

He, and other Korth family members, suggested that his father Bill Korth would be pleased. They noted that he was invested in the development of local communities. They expressed optimism that Forest City has a bright future.

“Bill Korth would have loved to have seen this community growth,” Shelby Korth said.

Forest City Mayor Ron Holland noted that the city didn’t fund this project, calling it “truly great to see what the community can do” and saying “it shows the quality of life that people can come and enjoy in Forest City.”

Hertzer also called it a testament to what the Forest City community does so often when there is a need. She noted time that Aaron Korth spent preparing the trail landscape by helping to clear and prepare grounds.

“It’s more for everyone in the community to have access to it and have a good place to recreate,” Aaron Korth said.

Ken Korth agreed, saying it is not just about current, but also future community members.

“It’s just a small part of improving Forest City, which is improving all the time,” Ken said. “We look forward to a good future for Forest City even when we’re not around. We feel blessed to be a part of this community.”

Everyone in attendance at the formal grand opening for the trail was invited to walk the trail following the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The recreation trail features a picnic area and benches with scenic river views. It provides mobility to pedestrians, bikers, and runners, especially since it is linked to other trails.