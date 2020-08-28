'Know justice, know peace:' Mason City activists take message of equality to streets

Dozens of demonstrators assembled in Central Park late Friday afternoon to take part in the Mason City Coalition for Justice and Equality inaugural March To Make it Stop and Black Joy event.
Masks (which were mandatory) and buttons that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Know justice, know peace," a play on words, referring to the popular chant, were seen worn among the attendees, who ranged from toddlers to older adults.
Sen. Amanda Regan and a number of the Cerro Gordo County Democrats were on hand at the event hub, which also featured a voter registration booth. Water, bug spray, extra masks and a hand-sanitizing station were also in place.
At 5:30 p.m., the peaceful procession headed down East State Street from Federal Avenue to Illinois Avenue.
Participants carried signs reading "Make It Stop," and naming Black victims of racially driven violence and police brutality. Chants of "Say [their] name" and "No justice, no peace" rippled through the group, as well as call-outs against racist police.
At one point, the chant notably shifted gears, as Coalition president Brandon McGriff called upon Mason City officials to fire city employee Randy Jacobson, who sent racist and sexually derogatory messages to a North Iowa woman, and posted racist comments on right wing-centric Facebook pages back in June.
An investigation was made into Jacobson's conduct, and though City Administrator Aaron Burnett noted the query had been completed, he would offer no insight as to the outcome, citing it as a "personnel matter."
Friday's march was the second large-scale community event put forth by the Coalition. On June 19, the social-activist initiative held a free cookout for Juneteenth, the holiday celebrated to commemorate the freeing of the last remaining slaves in America.
It's by no coincidence organizers of the Mason City march planned it for the same day as the 2020 national March on Washington (D.C.)
August 28 is an important date in Black history. It's the anniversary of 1963's original March on Washington and Martin Luther King, Jr.'s anthemic "I Have a Dream" speech.
It's also the anniversary of the nationally publicized death of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was abducted and murdered in Mississippi by two white men in 1955.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
