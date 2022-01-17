Knights of Columbus youth free throw contest is Jan. 23 in Forest City

All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2022 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local competition will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Forest City Civic Auditorium.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, and state competitions. All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate. They will compete in their respective age divisions. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent. Age eligibility is determined by the age of the contestant as of Jan. 1, 2022.

Warmups will begin at 12:30 p.m. Please bring clean gym shoes for the contest.

All contestants on the local level will be recognized for their participation in the event. Participation is free and entry forms are available at the Forest City Parks and Recreation office or at the event. For additional information, contact Chad Reece at 641-585-2249.

The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic family fraternal service organization with nearly 1.8 million members in over 15,000 local councils. Last year, the organization donated 70 million volunteer hours and $170 million to charitable and benevolent causes, sponsoring projects to benefit their church, councils, communities, families and youth.

