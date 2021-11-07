Knights of Columbus present funds to two North Iowa organizations

Two local charities were selected to receive a monetary gift to help bolster their funds ahead of the holiday season.

North Iowa Marine Corps Toys for Tots and the United Way of North Central Iowa's Coats for Kids program were each gifted with a $500 donation by the Fourth-Degree Knights of Columbus Mason City Chapter.

K of C Officers Joe Staudt and Keith Cerwinske presented two checks in a brief ceremony held at the Columbia Club Thursday evening. Marine Corps League coordinator Ernie Martinez and United Way campaign and marketing director Angie Perez were on hand to accept their respective donations.

Staudt said the K of C chose the organizations because of they share similar values. "We are a fraternal order of men dedicated to exemplify the principles of charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism," said Staudt. "We are a pro-life organization, we stand for the flag, we kneel in prayer to our lord."

Maritnez said the funds will go toward Toys for Tots' present campaign, and Perez expected to be able to boost Coats for Kids' inventory for the season to include winter outerwear for older children, which is often in shorter supply.

"We'd like to thank both of these organizations for all that they do to make Christmas a little brighter for the children of North Iowa," Staudt added.

Coats for Kids will distribute donations to families on Thursday, Nov. 18 at Music Man Square. Toys for Tots' distribution will take place Dec. 19 at the Salvation Army in Mason City.

