Knights of Columbus bestow charitable check

In support of one of the main charities of the Knights of Columbus nationwide, Gerard May, Grand Knight of Osage Knight of Columbus Council 4308, presented a check for $967.95 to Michelle Wagner, administrator of Osage Comprehensive Systems. The money was collected by Osage Knights at the gates of the Mitchell County Fair in August and after Masses at Sacred Heart Church, and it is used each year to support those members of the community with intellectual disabilities.