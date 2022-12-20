Kids, adults dance away snowy night at Forest City Parks and Rec Christmas Party

It didn’t matter that it was snowing, blowing, and cold outside. The Forest City Parks and Recreation Elementary Christmas Party proceeded on schedule inside the Civic Auditorium on the night of Dec. 17.

About 70 elementary-school-age children from the Forest City area participated in the fun annual event that has now transpired at least three times a year over about two decades, according to Parks and Recreation Director Sue Edmondson.

“We knew the weather wasn’t good, but the kids will be out of school for the holidays,” Edmondson said. “It’s not only about the contests and the prizes for them, but being out with their friends. We’ve had parents say ‘we’re so happy you had it.’”

Following registration upon entry, children participated in various events including dancing, basketball, and can stacking.

“We have a Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s event every year for the kids,” Edmondson said. “There are first, second, and third place winners for each grade with prizes awarded, but the others get to choose from a big bin of candy with more prizes. Nobody goes home with nothing.”

Children also received glow necklaces for attending the event, which made for a good special effect for many of the young dancers. Edmondson noted that the dancing didn’t stop after various contests were held.

Some of the most popular winnings included light-up fidget spinners, balls, and yo-yos. There were also extra glow necklaces for the kids. With the floor lights turned down (not the stage and bleachers), the children formed a big circle under the basketball hoop, sporting those necklaces.

“Not any one contest is more important, but the kids like to get out and do the dances they really like,” said Edmondson, noting that kids and supervisors all know at least five different popular dances well. “We’re here until 7:30, so we do the Macarena and chicken dance and that kind of stuff.”

Parks and Recreation Program Director Brett Geelan was manning the basketball shooting contest, Steve Hall manned the (soda pop) can stacking contest, and Kat Montgomery as well as Amy Meinecke helped with a limbo contest for the kids on the gym floor. Edmondson oversaw the dancing.

“I really enjoy getting to hang out with the kids and have fun with them,” said Meinecke, who offers her services to Edmondson and the department when special events necessitate it. Edmondson said the department pays for the help the additional supervision provides for the events.

“It’s worth it to pay them,” she said. “We have a big meeting beforehand to go over everything. They are there helping for six hours.” In addition to contest stations and setup, there is on-site registration assistance provided to parents and children upon entering the west doors.

Edmondson noted that this Christmas party was for first through fourth grade students after a fall Halloween party that was for fifth through eighth grade youth.

“We’ve been thinking about having some of these for high school and adult classes,” she said. “Parents are glad they don’t pre-register, especially when the weather is a factor. Most people just like to come up and see us anyway and don’t want to go online to do it. But if we did high school and adult, we might need pre-registration to know how many people will come. We know we’re always going to have a bunch for these kids.”

At the most recent party event, music was provided by Grace and James Doroteo with JED’s Lights and Sounds. They have provided music for the department’s holiday fun events for several years. Children compete against others in their own grade for contest prizes.

“They have as much fun as the kids,” said Edmondson of Grace and James. “They just love it, do our pool parties too, and have such a nice light show. The kids like the lights off on the floor, so their necklaces really shine. Those dances are super fun. I love them. I think it’s kind of more fun for me than anybody, but Kat (Montgomery) likes to dance too and Brett (Geelan) is roaming around and making sure everything is in order.”

The department’s prior party in October welcomed, but did not require Halloween costumes. At each annual holiday event, including Valentine’s, there are games, music, food, and door prizes.

“We always have pizza and somebody makes treats, so the kids get plenty of food, and there are Coke and water bottles that are usually about half and half,” Edmondson said. “It’s so fun seeing the kids. These dances are one of the most fun things I’ve planned in all the years I’ve been here. It is also great to see the kids jump up and down with joy after they win prizes.”

The next chance for area kids to do just that, again, will arrive in February with the Valentine’s party.