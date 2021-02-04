Kephart given 90 days to clean up land

Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk reported that a magistrate found Russ Kephart of New Haven guilty of owning a nuisance property, giving Kephart 90 days to clean up his land.
“I don’t know if we’ll see any progress or not,” Walk said. “The court said if he doesn’t have it cleaned up by then, I guess we’ll go back into court and see what happens.”
Other Board business:
• According to Mitchell County Emergency Management coordinator Kris Olson, every five years Mitchell County must go through the multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.
“I had meetings with our cities around the around the county here kicking off,” he said. “I even went ahead and did our threat assessments for a few of the towns as far as what their concerns were and how they rate threats, be it manmade threats or natural disasters.”
During this exploration, while Olson had considered doing the work on his own, he decided it would be best to stick with an outside company that has been performing the work, NECCOG. He also mentioned a firm out of Des Moines that might be cheaper.
Olson mentioned a federal grant that would pay 75 percent of the fees.
“My total price was over $28,000 to do this five-year plan,” Olson said. “My budget will withstand that $7,500 to do it for five years.”
He mentioned the cities and the counties contribute to his budget yearly.
Most of the disaster funds they incur relates to secondary roads. The benchmark to declare a disaster, in regard to funds, is around $3.70 per capita of Mitchell County, which comes to a total of around $40,000.
“County roads blew that out of the water, as well as Conservation,” Olson said. “I don’t think FEMA pays a lot of that back.”
He said the Supervisors should meet in a session open to the public, who can comment on what they want to mitigate and what threats they are concerned about.
“It’s the whole community we’re looking at,” Olson said. “If we’re pouring money into the same project, we have to look at that.”
One thing he was impressed with is that around 70 percent of Mitchell County are signed up for the emergency notification system. Residents can get on the county website to sign up for the program available through Alert Iowa, and through Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“That’s huge for mitigation, notifying people before the threat comes,” Olson said. “It’s building and growing and we’re learning more about it.
“During this pandemic, everyone is covered under this presidential declaration. It covers the whole county.”
• Walk also said that every five years the county must go through its book of ordinances and readopt them. Setting a public hearing date should be on the agenda for the Feb. 9 Board meeting, giving notice that anyone who wants to comment may do so at the hearing.
Each ordinance generally requires three separate hearings, but if the issue is not controversial, the Supervisors can waive the first and second hearings.
• Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver indicated the fatal car crash on Jan. 29, in which Steven H. Kapping of Osage lost his life, was not a road surface or signage issue.
“It’s just a distracted driving, failing to yield at the stop sign,” Beaver said.
• According to councilmember Jim Wherry, due to COVID-19, car traffic is down 10 percent, and therefore the road use tax fund is down. In addition, he reported Gov. Kim Reynolds planned to infuse $30 million over two year into mental health care in Iowa.
