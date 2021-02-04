Kephart given 90 days to clean up land

Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk reported that a magistrate found Russ Kephart of New Haven guilty of owning a nuisance property, giving Kephart 90 days to clean up his land.

“I don’t know if we’ll see any progress or not,” Walk said. “The court said if he doesn’t have it cleaned up by then, I guess we’ll go back into court and see what happens.”

Other Board business:

• According to Mitchell County Emergency Management coordinator Kris Olson, every five years Mitchell County must go through the multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.

“I had meetings with our cities around the around the county here kicking off,” he said. “I even went ahead and did our threat assessments for a few of the towns as far as what their concerns were and how they rate threats, be it manmade threats or natural disasters.”

During this exploration, while Olson had considered doing the work on his own, he decided it would be best to stick with an outside company that has been performing the work, NECCOG. He also mentioned a firm out of Des Moines that might be cheaper.

Olson mentioned a federal grant that would pay 75 percent of the fees.