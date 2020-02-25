Kent A. Ewing
March 15, 1957 - February 14, 2020
Forest City, Iowa - Kent A. Ewing, 62, of Forest City, Iowa passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.
Services for Kent Ewing will be held at a later date.
Kent was born March 15, 1957 to Claude M. and Colleen R. (Higby) Ewing in Burlington, Iowa. He was raised and educated in Forest City, Iowa, graduating from Forest City High School with the Class of 1975. He later attended Westmar College in Le Mars. During his high school and college years, he took a strong interest in music and proudly served as drum major in marching band.
Kent was confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Forest City.
Kent married Debra Luke in 1977. The couple made their home in Forest City, and later in Cherokee, Iowa. To this union, sons Bradley Alan and Andrew Jared were born. He later married Julie Feather in 1987, and to this union, son Cory Scott was born.
Kent was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and especially archery. These passions led him toward one of his most treasured occupations, in sales at Jacobson's Gun Center in Story City. He worked in a variety of other industries over the years, including restaurant management, construction and in retail sales.
Kent is survived by his mother Colleen Ewing of Forest City; sons Bradley Alan (Nicole) Ewing of Ankeny, Iowa, Andrew Jared (Beth) Ewing of Ottumwa, Iowa, and Cory Scott Ewing of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; grandchildren Claire, William, Keegan, Keerstan and Raymond; sisters Julie (Rick) Kern of Estherville, Iowa and Lori Ewing of Forest City; step-daughter Shauna (Jeff) Neuman and their children of Boyden, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Ryan Ewing, Christina Kern, Richelle Kern, Amanda Kern, Anthony (Taylor) Krutsinger, Spencer (Haily) Krutsinger, Dylan Krutsinger, Colby Krutsinger and Breylan Krutsinger; five great-nieces and nephews; along with other family members and friends.
Kent was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Claude Ewing, in 1994.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.