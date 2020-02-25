Kent A. Ewing

March 15, 1957 - February 14, 2020

Forest City, Iowa - Kent A. Ewing, 62, of Forest City, Iowa passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

Services for Kent Ewing will be held at a later date.

Kent was born March 15, 1957 to Claude M. and Colleen R. (Higby) Ewing in Burlington, Iowa. He was raised and educated in Forest City, Iowa, graduating from Forest City High School with the Class of 1975. He later attended Westmar College in Le Mars. During his high school and college years, he took a strong interest in music and proudly served as drum major in marching band.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Kent was confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Forest City.

Kent married Debra Luke in 1977. The couple made their home in Forest City, and later in Cherokee, Iowa. To this union, sons Bradley Alan and Andrew Jared were born. He later married Julie Feather in 1987, and to this union, son Cory Scott was born.