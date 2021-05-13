Ken Burrington walks off the field

For Ken Burrington, retirement is bittersweet, but he does not keep track of the days. He does not wish to move on, but he knows he must. Europe awaits him.

This transition is not from burnout. He always liked the immediacy of thinking on his feet, making in-game adjustments on the field and in the classroom. He could have retired in 2020, but because of how COVID-19 ended the schoolyear, Burrington felt compelled to return, to finish things right.

OASIS

In the back of a brick strip mall in Osage, Burrington found an OASIS for the students he would teach. High school principal Tim Hejhal spearheaded the program, and Burrington was the first hire.

OASIS is for students with special needs – sensory, medical, behavioral, etc.

“Round pegs that don’t fit in the square holes,” Burrington said. “The classroom is moving too quickly for them. On the other hand, it’s moving too slow for others, and they get bored. We get kids on both ends that don’t fit.

“I have one kid here who knocks out assignments one after another because he can sit and do the work at his speed. At the school, it’s too slow for him.”