Ken Burrington walks off the field

For Ken Burrington, retirement is bittersweet, but he does not keep track of the days. He does not wish to move on, but he knows he must. Europe awaits him.
This transition is not from burnout. He always liked the immediacy of thinking on his feet, making in-game adjustments on the field and in the classroom. He could have retired in 2020, but because of how COVID-19 ended the schoolyear, Burrington felt compelled to return, to finish things right.
OASIS
In the back of a brick strip mall in Osage, Burrington found an OASIS for the students he would teach. High school principal Tim Hejhal spearheaded the program, and Burrington was the first hire.
OASIS is for students with special needs – sensory, medical, behavioral, etc.
“Round pegs that don’t fit in the square holes,” Burrington said. “The classroom is moving too quickly for them. On the other hand, it’s moving too slow for others, and they get bored. We get kids on both ends that don’t fit.
“I have one kid here who knocks out assignments one after another because he can sit and do the work at his speed. At the school, it’s too slow for him.”
These are children who work better in small groups, independently. Some with health conditions miss too much school. With OASIS, they can work online to get things done. For Burrington, helping his students is beyond meaningful – it is sacred.
“Any teacher who’s been around enjoys watching the lightbulb go off,” he said. “This type of a setting, you get to see that more – on a daily basis. Kids just relax and learn. They’re not tense or worried about things.”
After schoolwork is complete, they head to jobs, which is another important aspect of the program.
Burrington says he learns something every day. He believes he would do well on Jeopardy! As a social sciences teacher, he is accustomed to many different subjects – math, science, English. Every time he teaches, he must learn. When he needs more expertise in one subject, he lets a high school teacher show him the ropes.
“I know more now than I ever did going to college,” he said.
Burrington enjoys seeing where his former OASIS students are at now. A few of them work at Four Oaks Family and Children Services.
“Which is cool, because they struggled as kids, but chose a career where they can work with kids,” he said. “A lot of them are not only highly functional but very successful.”
His students return to him. It is a frequent occurrence. One former student is a comedian, and Burrington travels to watch him perform. For the old teacher, laughter can be just as important as math, science or English.
By the time he retires, Burrington will have taught at Osage for 12 years, a tenure of 28 years overall.
But he began his career fresh out of high school in law enforcement. He started as a Waterloo police officer, then served as a deputy sheriff in western Iowa. At the same time, he coached high school sports. It was athletics that encouraged him to switch to education.
He spent 15 years as a cop because things were unpredictable.
“I tend to work better impulsively, making changes on my feet rather than planning,” he said.
The next move was into the chaos of elementary school and full-time coaching, where success is often measured by wins and losses. Sports are goal-oriented.
“If you can show them there’s a reason they’re doing what they’re doing, a purpose, something that will make them better – either in the classroom or in football – they’ll buy in every time,” Burrington said. “With a lot of them, you have to show them why, and what it’s going to do for you.”
Eventually, he took those lessons to Osage, but long before he was assistant football coach in Mitchell County, Burrington played at Waterloo Central High School. In college, he worked with the defensive line at the since-dissolved Westmar University.
His crowning athletic achievement might have been at Corwith-Wesley-Lu Verne, where he taught social sciences and elementary school. He coached track and baseball, but head football coach became his thing.
Corwith-Wesley-Lu Verne had become notorious for ineptitude. When Burrington arrived, they had the longest losing streak in Iowa at 31 games – over three seasons without a win. But he built them into a powerhouse, taking the school to the State quarterfinals and semifinals in consecutive years.
“It took a while, but we didn’t have any more 0-for seasons,” he said.
One player had a scholarship offer from Iowa State University, which he turned down to farm and raise a family. Multiple athletes played Division II and Division III. At one point, he roomed with the late Ed Thomas during a football camp.
Social media
Growing up in Waterloo, Burrington said there was less stress on children than in the present day. In part, he blames social media. Students attack each other in real time. At best, social media is a distraction, one that is all-pervasive.
“There was a time you were expected to go out and get a job,” he said. “You kept busy. It was rare you were ever at home.”
Now, there is instant gratification, Burrington said: “We never had that as bad. Social media is like watching a car accident. You want to turn away, but you can’t.”
In Burrington’s day, they had three television channels to choose from, and there were no remote controls. He had to get up to change the channel. If a family got a phone call and they were not home, the call went unanswered.
Compared to yesterday, communication has improved. But progress is a double-edged sword, especially when the technology is new.
“As many positives as it has, it can be a terrible distraction,” Burrington said of smart phones and other devices. “It makes you miss out on some really good stuff.
“Human interaction is so important. For many of the students at OASIS, often the biggest problem is they don’t interact with other people, because they’re not forced to. One area our kids don’t like or don’t do well is speech, because that is interaction.”
His students get upset about receiving messages they do not know how to interpret. Their first reaction is usually negative. Burrington tells them to call that person and ask them what they meant – a clash between the era of smart phone and rotary phone.
Students have trouble making eye contact while speaking to another person. They are socially clumsy, according to Burrington – the more social media, the fewer social cues.
Translator
Burrington should be busy regardless of where he travels, since he has five children and 11 grandkids. On May 16, his daughter Laurel graduates from Bradley University, the same day his oldest grandchild graduates from high school. It is also Osage’s ceremony, and Burrington has not missed a graduation at a school where he has taught.
He and wife Helen are explorers. But after May, they will no longer be coworkers. She will remain Osage’s School Business Official when they cross the Rhine.
This summer, they want to travel to Europe and visit Roman ruins in England, where there is a village named Burrington, filial to Ken. Helen speaks fluent German, a translator by default when they visit Germany.
They live on a farm that has been in his wife’s family since 1856, when it was Blackhawk Territory. After 165 years, it is about time they had a vacation.
