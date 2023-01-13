Kellen Moore claims individual title at Forest City Invitational on Jan. 7

FOREST CITY – Nathan Lopez of Charles City, Christian Dunning of Clear Lake and Kellen Moore of Forest City all claimed individual titles on Jan. 7 at the Forest City Invitational.

Algona with four champions won the team title with 242 points, while Clear Lake was third with 168.5. Lopez pinned Ryan Brennan of Emmetsburg in 3 minutes and 44 seconds to win at 145.

Dunning pinned Algona’s Ian Fehr in 2:50 to win at 152. In a battle of returning state place winners, Moore edged Emmetsburg’s Jace Nelson-Brown, 4-1, to win at 170.

Clear Lake had four wrestlers take second – Max Currier at 132, Aiden Hippen at 138, Dylan Evenson at 220 and Aaron Richtsmeier at 285.

Charles City’s Carter Haberkorn was second at 106 as was Trevor Peterson at 195.

Forest City’s other top finishers were Deegan Moore, third at 106, and Colby Krutsinger, third at 220.