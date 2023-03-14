Para educator, educational assistant, teacher associate, teacher aide, media associate, lunchroom aide, etc., are often used to describe those who support students in ways different from the teacher and play an important role in the success of all students. Under the supervision and management of teachers, Para educators do more than check papers or make bulletin boards, they assist a variety of students, including those with and without disabilities, those that might have unique health needs, limited English proficiency and others.

Para educators work in a wide range of educational settings including classrooms, lunchrooms, playgrounds, school buses, computer labs and media centers. They provide support in early childhood, elementary, middle and secondary school programs.

Major responsibilities of a Para educator

The prefix “para” means “alongside” as in working alongside an educator. The responsibilities vary depending on the expectations of the teachers, the Para educator’s skills, experience, and job assignment. Responsibilities Include:

Working collaboratively

Building and maintaining effective communication

Maintaining student-centered environments

Organizing student learning experiences

Implementing lessons planned by the teacher or other school personnel

Assessing student needs and progress under teacher directive

Becoming a Para educator

Other than a Para educator serving in a preschool setting, a Para educator doesn’t need formal training. Anyone who believes all children can learn, has a passion for students and has the willingness to learn and grow can be a Para educator. Also, everyone (not just Para educators) must practice ethical behavior and maintain the confidentiality of all information regarding students. Those serving in a preschool setting are required to have a Para educator certification and an early childhood area of concentration.

Though there isn’t a formal requirement, some districts pay more for those who earn a Para educator certificate so they can grow in their skills and ability to meet the needs of students. For example, if a Para educator is working with a student with autism, it would be advantageous to have some formal training in working with students with those unique challenges.

Central Rivers Area Education Agency (AEA) offers training for those wanting to earn their certification through a Para educator certification program. Each course is taught by experts who are passionate about supporting Para educators, is approximately 30 hours long and meets at least once virtually with the rest done online. The cost for each course is $120. To register for the course, go to Central Rivers AEA website at www.centralriversaea.org and click on ‘Educators’ and then ‘Classes and Workshops’ and log in or create an account.

Kay Schmalen is the Director of Professional Learning for Central Rivers AEA. She can be reached at kschmalen@centralriversaea.org. Central Rivers Area Education Agency provides leadership and service to 53 public and 18 non-public schools in an 18-county area of north central Iowa. Learn more at www.centralriversaea.org.