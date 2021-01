According to a press release from Kirkwood Community College, Kate Mostek has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

Mostek is a Mitchell native.

Members of the Kirkwood dean’s list must have a GPA of 3.3 or above after completing 12 or more college credit hours.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News.

