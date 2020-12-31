Kat Johnson's new busines s is for the dogs

On New Year’s Day in Osage, Katherine Johnson received the keys to the business she will call NoraLeesy Pet Service. It is named after her two dogs, Nora and Kahleesy.

Even though NoraLeesy is for the dogs, Johnson’s nickname is Kat.

By mid-January, she hopes to have her business up and running, guided by a leash.

“It’s going to be a boarding and a doggy daycare,” Johnson said. “I actually started this last year.

“What I’ve been doing is going to people’s houses for drop-in visits. If someone’s gone for say 14 hours for work or something, I let their dogs out to feed and play with them.”

Johnson has received numerous requests for this service while working at her in-laws’ establishment, BecMar Diner in Osage, owned by Becky Johnson and Mark Johnson. Kat’s husband is Jordan Johnson.

“All of a sudden I start getting phone calls asking for boarding,” Johnson said of the previous year’s rush.

The requests came from not only Osage, but Saint Ansgar, Charles City, Mason City and others.

The problem was she did not have a physical boarding location.