Kara Naig Trettin named One Vision board president

One Vision announced a new slate of board members and elected officers at its annual meeting and 50th anniversary celebration, which was held last month with 140 people in attendance.

During the event, Kara Naig Trettin of St. Ansgar was named One Vision board president.

“We are so pleased to have Kara Naig Trettin take on the role of One Vision’s board president,” said Jennifer Pinske, chief development officer with the non-profit. “She brings non-profit and foundation experience and knowledge to the organization and has learned about our mission and vision through her relationships with employees and time as a board member.

Outgoing president Jay LeFevre has served on the board for the past nine years, the last two as president.

According to a press release, as one of the largest employers in North Central Iowa, One Vision inspires individuals to lead their most meaningful life by helping them achieve personal independence by providing and assisting them with daily living skills.

A non-profit organization, it provides services to more than 400 exceptional individuals with disabilities. Based in Clear Lake, One Vision supports people of all ages throughout North Iowa. For more information, visit www.onevision.org.

