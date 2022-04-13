Kanawha residents thankful it wasn't worse after storms, reported tornado

Strong thunderstorms on the night of April 12 left some Kanawha residents with property damages and caused downed trees and tree limbs across town.

Weather spotters confirmed that a tornado was on the ground in the vicinity of Kanawha at about 8 p.m. For the sake of public safety and response efforts, the city of Kanawha released a statement asking residents to stay home as initial cleanup efforts began.

“North Main Street was closed off,” Hancock County emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington said. “It was impassable and power lines were down, but it was cleaned up by about midnight.”

Buffington said a tree poked a pretty good hole in a garage and that a small garage in the southwest part of Kanawha had more extensive wind damage. He said there was an unconfirmed report of a nearby farm that lost a number of outbuildings as well as some area grain bins being knocked down.

Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek said that three large evergreen trees were resting on one resident’s house. They were already being removed by mid-day the following day.

“In the middle of town and in the city park, trees were just plain uprooted, which was very strange,” Sobek said. “As far as huge damage, I think we came out really well. Everyone was safe and everyone’s houses came out pretty good. It was lots and lots of tree damage. We had trees down everywhere. The worst was that the power lines went down.”

Sobek said most area residents had electric service restored overnight, but some were still without power at noon on April 13 as the restoration process continued. Hundreds of customers in southern Hancock County were without electricity from the storms. A majority of those customers were in Kanawha and the immediate surrounding area. At one point, about 1,000 customers in Hancock County were without power, including many served by Prairie Energy Cooperative and Alliant Energy.

“We saw some video from just west of Kanawha of a rain-wrapped tornado,” Buffington said. “The National Weather Service out of Johnston is coming to see if it is consistent with a tornado. It seems like it is.”

Sobek noted that storm chasers ended up just north of Kanawha. Their tornado footage can be viewed online.

Buffington said all Hancock County emergency services were on high alert due to the storms. All eight of the county’s municipal fire departments helped in Kanawha as well as all the local law enforcement agencies, including the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and three police departments. Hancock County secondary roads department was on the scene and the county’s EMS responded to numerous requests for assistance throughout Hancock County, he added.

“Nothing major was damaged or destroyed, but the good thing for us is that there were no injuries,” Buffington said. “So, we feel very fortunate. The city (of Kanawha) did a great job of communicating with the citizens, asking people to stay away from the main street area and power lines until they opened up that main route out of town.”

Mayor Sobek gave thanks for all of the cooperation of so many to help with recovery. She noted that downed trees are so large and shredders and chippers were needed. Several tree services provided assistance right away and students from the West Hancock schools were also helping with cleanup efforts. The town’s Yesway convenience store is donating pizza and pop to all responders.

“Our firemen have all been helping and we have lots of people that have come from out of town. We’re having people put (storm debris) by the edge of the street. Nieman Construction is hauling out debris to clear space. We’ve got lots and lots of people helping.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

