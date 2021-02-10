 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kanawha, Lake Mills blood drives set for early March
0 comments

Kanawha, Lake Mills blood drives set for early March

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blood drive pix

The LifeServe Blood Center has scheduled drives for Kanawha and Lake Mills in early March.

 Shutterstock image

LifeServe Blood Center will hold community blood drives in Hancock and Winnebago counties in early March.

• Kanawha Community Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. March 2 at Kanawha Fire Station, 104 South Main Street.

• Lake Mills Community Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. March 4 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 South Lake Street.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News