Kanawha, Lake Mills blood drives set for early March

LifeServe Blood Center will hold community blood drives in Hancock and Winnebago counties in early March.
• Kanawha Community Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. March 2 at Kanawha Fire Station, 104 South Main Street.
• Lake Mills Community Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. March 4 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 South Lake Street.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.