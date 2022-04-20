Kanawha farmers receive 2022 sustainable agriculture achievement award

For more than 25 years, Kanawha farmers Jan Libbey and Tim Landgraf have grown the local foods movement in north-central Iowa. Now, they've been honored with the Practical Farmers of Iowa 2022 Sustainable Agriculture Achievement Award.

This annual award recognizes an individual or couple that has shown exemplary commitment to sustainable agriculture, generously shared their knowledge with others, and has been influential in efforts to foster vibrant communities, diverse farms, and healthy food. The award was presented recently at Practical Farmers of Iowa’s 2022 annual conference in Ames

“This award is a great honor, and we are quite humbled,” Landgraf said. “This award lifts up leaders that reflect the PFI vision. We think we’ve just been doing our part, so we are awed and appreciative of this recognition.”

When lifetime Practical Farmers of Iowa members Libbey and Landgraf started their diversified vegetable farm near Kanawha in the mid-1990s, they had no idea they’d become part of the leading edge of Iowa’s nascent local foods movement. Their stated goal was simply to make a positive contribution to agriculture in their community while connecting people to land, food, and each other.

Libbey has long been involved with Iowa Network for Community Agriculture. In 2011, she helped found Healthy Harvest of North Iowa as one among several regional food system groups developing across the state.

“Getting into farming was an opportunity for Tim and I to put our skills together and make an impact on rural economic development,” Libbey said.

The couple has remained instrumental in efforts to strengthen north-central Iowa’s regional food system through their farm, One Step at a Time Gardens, and their ongoing work to push the local foods conversation, raise the profile of local farms, and connect more people to locally raised food.

Today, One Step at a Time Gardens is a 132-acre diversified farm comprised of cash-rented row crop land, vegetable fields, fruit and tree plantings, extensive habitat plantings, and restored prairie and wetlands.

For more than 20 years, the couple operated a community supported agriculture operation that, at its peak, supplied fresh produce to 150 families in north-central Iowa and Des Moines. They raised over 50 different vegetables and herbs on nine acres and in two high tunnels. This included raising about 950 pastured chickens each summer, which they integrated into their crop rotation.

"The award recognizes Jan and Tim’s exemplary commitment to sustainable agriculture and efforts to foster vibrant communities, diverse farms, and healthy food," said farmer outreach coordinator Maggie Norton of Practical Farmers of Iowa. "The couple has been instrumental in efforts to strengthen north-central Iowa’s regional food system through their farm and their ongoing work to push the local foods conversation."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0