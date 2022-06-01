Kanawha EMT burger fry is June 10; free-will donations support services

A Kanawha emergency medical technician burger fry will be held from 5-7 p.m. on June 10 at the Kanawha Community Fire Department. Free-will donations will be received to help support the Kanawha EMTs.

It is an event of the Kanawha EMT Advisory Board, which is dedicated to recruit, retain, and equip EMTs in Kanawha. Its efforts have resulted in Kanawha currently having four EMTs, which is more than many small towns. It is at a time when much of Hancock County and Winnebago County is looking for additional funding sources to support Emergency Medical Services and EMTs.

“We used to be able to have somebody on call 24/7 and now it is ‘if you are in town, please go,'” said Secretary/Treasurer Ray Bassett, who serves on the Kanawha Board of Directors and is a former EMT of more than 30 years. “There’s just not enough people. The lack of volunteers is the biggest problem.”

Bassett said the Kanawha community has been tremendously supportive of the essential services. He said he anticipates that will continue this year.

“We had an excellent turnout last year,” Bassett said. “We ran out of burgers and we served 242 hamburgers. People have been so generous.”

In addition to burgers, the menu will include baked beans, potato chips, and lemonade and other beverages. Home delivery to Kanawha residents can be arranged. Residents not able to attend in person should call the fire station’s non-emergency number, 641-762-3798, to place their delivery orders.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0