Kanawha community blood drive is planned on May 3 at community building

LifeServe Blood Center will hold a community blood drive in Kanawha from 2-6 p.m. on May 3 at the Kanawha Community Building, 104 South Main Street.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

LifeServe officials said there is currently an urgent need for donors. One hundred percent of the blood products needed by the community hospital serving Kanawha come from LifeServe blood donors.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

