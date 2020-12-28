Kamps positively impacted Hancock, Winnebago County communities

Debra and Bruce Kamp are being remembered for all the good things they did for others.
There has been an outpouring of support in several local communities since the Britt couple died in a car accident in rural Hancock County on Dec. 17.
“They loved animals,” said Deb’s brother, Steve Boyken of Lakota. “I remember one time not long after they were married, probably 20 years ago, when a cat had been run over. They rushed the cat to the vet and it had a broken pelvis. I would not have done it, but they spent $7,000 and saved it. That cat lived for a long time afterward. That was Deb and Bruce.”
Boyken said his sister and brother-in-law both loved fishing, and that she loved knitting scarfs, sweaters, and other things for everybody at Christmas. He said family members will remember their kindness and love of Christmas during this holiday season. He cited a widespread outpouring of support for family members.
Boyken is a Lakota firefighter of 15 years, and as a part of the healing process, his local fire chief coordinated free grief counseling through a local hospital.
Deb and Bruce were in-home caretakers for Deb’s mother, Neoma, for the past 12 years. Boyken said that they were tremendous at caring for her. Boyken is now taking in Neoma and helping with her care needs.
Boyken said that he and Neoma are the only family members remaining on Deb’s side of the family. He said their spending more time together and sharing fond memories of Deb and Bruce, are already helping both of them cope beyond what they thought was possible following the initial shock of the family’s loss.
Rev. Kim Peterson officiated the funeral service on Dec. 23 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Titonka. Boyken commended Rev. Peterson for spending additional time with family members, him personally, and assisting everyone in their grieving.
Friends grieving
Deb had worked at the Forest City Kwik Star since it opened in November 2019. She was a very well-liked employee at the local convenience store with guests and co-workers.
Her colleagues said she enjoyed preparing food in the Kwik Star kitchen and visiting with guests.
“She always did a great job and she was very friendly and courteous to all the guests,” said assistant store leader Brett House. “Everybody loved her. She was very outgoing and, if you were having a bad day, she always made it better.”
House said that her Kwik Star co-workers signed a sympathy card and provided free-will cash donations as well as a fresh floral arrangement to the family. The local Kwik Star store is also submitting information to the corporate office for the establishment of a memorial in Deb’s honor, she said.
So beloved was Deb by her Kwik star co-workers that more than a dozen of them attended the Dec. 23 funeral service at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
House recalled Deb giving her a cherished gift when they trained together at the Clear Lake QuikTrip about two years ago.
“I was pregnant at the time and she crocheted and gave me an outfit for my daughter, which I still have,” said House. “It was such a nice gesture. That was Deb.”
According to the obituary information provided by family members, Bruce enjoyed watching sports, especially football, time with his friends and family, and he always had a contagious smile and laugh.
He enjoyed sharing memories with immediate and extended family members, which is something that is now bringing them joy amidst sorrow.
As a young boy on Christmas, Bruce rushed downstairs with his younger sister to see what Santa left. Under the tree one year was a cast iron blue Ford tractor toy, but his sister quickly grabbed a Barbie doll and stated to play with the tractor. Bruce simply watched for several minutes before approaching his sister to play and then shared the Barbie doll and the tractor with her.
Bruce is survived by his sisters, Susan Leuwerke (Steve Sprecker) of Scarville and Barb Wolf (Scott Wolf) of Forest City, as well as a number of nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
