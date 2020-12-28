Kamps positively impacted Hancock, Winnebago County communities

So beloved was Deb by her Kwik star co-workers that more than a dozen of them attended the Dec. 23 funeral service at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

House recalled Deb giving her a cherished gift when they trained together at the Clear Lake QuikTrip about two years ago.

“I was pregnant at the time and she crocheted and gave me an outfit for my daughter, which I still have,” said House. “It was such a nice gesture. That was Deb.”

According to the obituary information provided by family members, Bruce enjoyed watching sports, especially football, time with his friends and family, and he always had a contagious smile and laugh.

He enjoyed sharing memories with immediate and extended family members, which is something that is now bringing them joy amidst sorrow.

As a young boy on Christmas, Bruce rushed downstairs with his younger sister to see what Santa left. Under the tree one year was a cast iron blue Ford tractor toy, but his sister quickly grabbed a Barbie doll and stated to play with the tractor. Bruce simply watched for several minutes before approaching his sister to play and then shared the Barbie doll and the tractor with her.

Bruce is survived by his sisters, Susan Leuwerke (Steve Sprecker) of Scarville and Barb Wolf (Scott Wolf) of Forest City, as well as a number of nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

