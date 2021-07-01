Kaitlyn Jo Baer graduates from Ellsworth

This May, Kaitlyn Jo Baer graduated from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls with her Associate of Arts degree.
Jay Lala has two families, and he takes care of both.
After a year away, Osage is ready to once again celebrate Independence Day with a parade.
For two weeks, actor Bobby Guenther and technician Grace Wright have lived as transplants in Mitchell County, making it through long days with…
At its June 22 meeting, the Board of Supervisors addressed Mitchell County’s comp time policy for its employees.
Mark Johnson worked nearly four decades in two demanding jobs.
The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors met on June 29 to address a number of issues, including roadwork, the Mitchell County Conservation Bo…
A St. Angsar man and his son were arrested Friday morning for their alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
South Dakota State University has named the following local students to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2021 semester:
The Osage Chamber of Commerce is presenting the Summer Shop Hop.
The classic musical "Godspell" opens July 1 at an unusual site chosen by the Cedar Summerstock Theater: the Duenow Quarry near Saint Ansgar.
