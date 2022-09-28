Junkapalooza shoppers help support Heritage Park, children's hospital

The longstanding adage that one person’s trash is another’s treasure seemed to apply at a two-day fall Junkapalooza festival held Sept. 24-25 at Heritage Park in Forest City.

In addition to the large flea market, there were craft and food vendors, repurposed goods, and demonstrations. There were plenty of items of every kind for the hundreds of shoppers to purchase, including old books, videotapes, radios, electrical equipment, tools, home-crafted birdhouses, homegrown decorated pumpkins and flowers, window shades, and a large variety of food. There were also the traditional racks full of “junk” for everyone to sort through.

Steve Haugen of Steve’s Yard Sale in Forest City oversaw large groups of people picking through his sale items throughout Junkapalooza.

“Whatever you need, I’ve got, but I don’t deal in furniture,” said Haugen, noting that he’s worked flea markets for 45 years. “I have no idea how I got so much stuff. Actually, I get it from all over by going to lots of auctions and some garage sales. Some people just call me up and tell me to come and get it, saying ‘I’m done with it.’”

His business card says he specializes in yard art and miscellaneous things. He noted selling a lot of cast-iron items and antiques.

“Cast iron is starting to come back and antiques, with the younger generation, is coming back. They often say my grandpa or grandma had one and I can’t find it anywhere.”

Haugen said he has been participating in Junkapalooza as long as he can remember. He was preparing to work two more events this season, including a large flea market in What Cheer as well as the Sportsman’s Exchange event to be held south of Osage.

“I start in April and I end in October,” Haugen said. “It keeps me busy.”

Vendor Clarice Mayland of Buffalo Center resumed her customary annual spot near the front entrance of the 1875 Log House with a large selection of her painted pumpkins. She said she grew everything in her own garden.

“It’s mostly pumpkins, ranging anywhere from miniature to large,” Mayland said. “We’ve been here many years. When people know this is my spot, you know it’s been a while. I’ve been here pretty much from the start of Junkapalooza.”

Mayland said the name of her business is “Simply Cute” and that she regularly sells items at the local grocery store in Titonka. She said she was also gearing up for a big craft show in Waterloo two weeks later.

Mayland wasn’t the only vendor selling pumpkins during the weekend event. Tim VanCleve of Hanlontown has also maintained a particular location adjacent to “Iron Memories” in recent years. The mountain of old equipment entices many guests to stop, look, and take photos. VanCleve said Junkapalooza is now the only vendor event where he and his wife, Martha, sell items from their Kountry Kreations business, after previously participating in Clear Lake’s Harvest Fest. For sale were mums, a large mix of painted pumpkins, and other fall vegetables. They said that the mums have become a very popular item and by far the most requested. In fact, Tim is known as the “mum guy.”

“This is our seventh year here, since the very first one (Junkapalooza),” Tim said. “We paint all the pumpkins ourselves.”

Miracle Meals

Martha VanCleve was also volunteering her time in the Steel Wheel Café where she represented the Mason City Wal-Mart in raising funds for the Children’s Miracle Network.

“I’m doing double duty this year, running back and forth,” Martha said. “We’re selling miracle meals. The money goes to the Stead family unit at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City where the football crowds always wave to the children who are watching from the window.”

Martha said the Mason City Wal-Mart has been the top fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network in the northern Iowa region each of the past five years. However, it is the first year for the fundraising effort at Junkapalooza.

“We asked Dawn (Arispe, the park’s event and tour coordinator) last year and we’ve been planning for this all year,” she said. “We hope to do this here for many more years. Dawn suggested we could have the space for as many years as we wanted it.”

Rhonda Nielsen of Lake Mills, another Mason City Wal-Mart employee, was assisting Martha in getting the Miracle Meals to children. She has been helping to raise money for the kids for nearly 20 years. She said her eldest step-son was born premature, noting that it was before they have all the programs to help such children that they do today. It resulted in financial hardships for the father.

“Ever since, I really love helping kids and people, in general,” Nielsen said.

Martha praised the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, which helped her grandson resume a normal life following a condition where his vocal cords were enlarged, which caused difficulty in eating food and breathing.

“Whatever I can do for those kids down there, I will,” she said. “My grandson is a normal three-year-old now because of those folks down there. They used a veterinary procedure that is common with horses, but not usually used on humans. It worked!”

Jaye and Jackie Johnson of J&J Old Fashioned Kettle Corn returned to Junkapalooza after a one-year absence. They were stirring, cooking, bagging and selling regular and caramel-flavored kettle corn.

“We do it with a paddle,” Jaye said. “A lot of them now do it with an electric stirrer. We do it old school and with real sugar.”

The couple started their business in 2015 and have kept at it ever since. In addition to Junkapalooza, they’ve connected with customers at Saturday in the Park in Sioux City, the fair in Cherokee, and many other events.

Disc jockey Randy Formanek of Garner returned to Junkapalooza for a second straight year, playing a mix of music that had some people moving to the beat and having a good old time. Proceeds raised at Junkapalooza help to support Heritage Park and its ongoing activities that help preserve America's rural heritage.