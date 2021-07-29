 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 21 Britt cruise night show was largest yet with more than 600 vehicles
0 comments

July 21 Britt cruise night show was largest yet with more than 600 vehicles

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Britt Cruise Night July 21.jpg

The Britt Car Truck Bike Tractor Night Cruise was held on July 21.

 Contributed Photo

The first Britt Car Truck Bike Tractor Night Cruise of the year was held on July 21.

Show coordinator Jared Wingert said it was the largest show held to date with more than 600 vehicles. 

Wingert noted that all food vendors for the show were from Britt, with the exception of Kettle Corn and Sno-cones. He said all awards trophies were made locally as well.

Children's activities were provided free-of-charge, including a magician, caricature artist, happy train, miniature golf course, balloon clown, Sno-cones (kids only), and cotton candy.

The next Britt show is scheduled for Aug. 18 with an Aug. 25 rain date.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News