July 21 Britt cruise night show was largest yet with more than 600 vehicles

The first Britt Car Truck Bike Tractor Night Cruise of the year was held on July 21.

Show coordinator Jared Wingert said it was the largest show held to date with more than 600 vehicles.

Wingert noted that all food vendors for the show were from Britt, with the exception of Kettle Corn and Sno-cones. He said all awards trophies were made locally as well.

Children's activities were provided free-of-charge, including a magician, caricature artist, happy train, miniature golf course, balloon clown, Sno-cones (kids only), and cotton candy.

The next Britt show is scheduled for Aug. 18 with an Aug. 25 rain date.

