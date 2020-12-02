Josh Byrnes named to Iowa Utilities Board

The week before Thanksgiving, Josh Byrnes received a call from Iowa Gov. vKim Reynolds. The Manager of Osage Municipal Utilities had a decision to make.

After almost five years at OMU, Byrnes was happy serving his community. During that time, he worked to expand Broadband throughout Mitchell County, along with many other projects to modernize the Osage area.

That was before Reynolds appointed him to the Iowa Utilities Board.

“It’s an honor anytime the governor’s office calls you and wants you to serve in that capacity,” Byrnes said. “It’s an exciting opportunity.

“At the same time, change is nerve-wracking. You go home, talk to the family and make a family decision. It’s hard to leave OMU — it’s such a great asset to our community.”

According to Byrnes, there are only eight municipal utilities in Iowa that have gas, electric and telecom.

“That’s awesome when you can offer all those services to residents,” he said. “We have local technicians for everything, with a quick response time. I’m very blessed to have been part of this.

“I think the governor is aware of some of those successes. She knows we’ve been engaged in a positive way.”