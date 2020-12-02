Josh Byrnes named to Iowa Utilities Board

The week before Thanksgiving, Josh Byrnes received a call from Iowa Gov. vKim Reynolds. The Manager of Osage Municipal Utilities had a decision to make.
After almost five years at OMU, Byrnes was happy serving his community. During that time, he worked to expand Broadband throughout Mitchell County, along with many other projects to modernize the Osage area.
That was before Reynolds appointed him to the Iowa Utilities Board.
“It’s an honor anytime the governor’s office calls you and wants you to serve in that capacity,” Byrnes said. “It’s an exciting opportunity.
“At the same time, change is nerve-wracking. You go home, talk to the family and make a family decision. It’s hard to leave OMU — it’s such a great asset to our community.”
According to Byrnes, there are only eight municipal utilities in Iowa that have gas, electric and telecom.
“That’s awesome when you can offer all those services to residents,” he said. “We have local technicians for everything, with a quick response time. I’m very blessed to have been part of this.
“I think the governor is aware of some of those successes. She knows we’ve been engaged in a positive way.”
For three terms, Byrnes was a State Representative. Before moving on to OMU, he got to know Reynolds, who at the time was Lieutenant Governor.
“He’s gained invaluable experience from serving in different levels of the utility sector, and now he’s ready to apply that expertise on the Iowa Utilities Board,” Reynolds said in a statement to John Steppe. “Josh understands the impact the IUB’s decisions can have on the lives of all Iowans.”
As a member of the Iowa Utilities Board, Byrnes will help regulate the use of energy resources to ensure they are affordable, easily available and environmentally friendly.
He is also on the Iowa Department of Education.
As Industrial Division Chair, Byrnes began the wind turbine program at North Iowa Area Community College. It allowed him to work extensively with the wind industry, the knowledge of which will help him at his new job.
At NIACC he also taught and prepared students to enter the energy profession.
“People were looking for employees, and we responded by creating a wind program,” Byrnes said. “It’s fun to see some of those students who are still in the industry today.
“I’ve always been doing something in relation to utilities.”
Though he has been the teacher, the Riceville native describes himself as a lifelong learner.
Byrnes’ appointment is a nonpartisan position. He does not plan to bring a personal agenda to the job, which is a six-year commitment.
“It’s more about interpreting the rules,” he said. “I look forward to hearing the issues out there and being able to weigh in on those using my utilities background. A lot of the things the Board does is related to what the Legislature does, to make guidelines and policy and pass it on.”
Byrnes joins Iowa State Sen. Waylon Brown, who is currently Vice Chair of the Transportation Committee, as a public servant from the Osage area playing an important role in government at the State level.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
